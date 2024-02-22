Perdoceo Education Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) today reported operating and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
Full Year 2023 Results as Compared to Prior Year
- Revenue increased 2.1% to $710.0 million, supported by an 11.8% increase at CTU.
- Operating income increased 16.1% to $150.4 million, while adjusted operating income increased 6.7% to $174.9 million.*
- Earnings per diluted share were $2.18 as compared to $1.39, while adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.10 as compared to $1.63.*
- Total student enrollments at December 31, 2023 increased 3.2% at CTU while AIUS decreased 39.3%.
- Ended the year with $604.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale-short-term investments.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results as Compared to Prior Year Quarter
- Revenue decreased 16.0% to $147.9 million, primarily driven by the enrollment reduction at AIUS.
- Operating income decreased 29.7% to $15.9 million, while adjusted operating income decreased 40.2% to $19.4 million.*
- Earnings per diluted share were $0.26 as compared to $0.23, while adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.27 as compared to $0.31.*
- On February 5, 2024 the Board of Directors declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.11 per share payable on March 15, 2024.
*See GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release
“We delivered strong results for the full year 2023, supported by ongoing improvements in student retention and engagement across both our academic institutions,” said Todd Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to making investments in our student support teams and technology that we believe will further enhance student retention and academic outcomes across both our academic institutions.”
REVENUE
- For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, revenue of $147.9 million decreased 16.0% compared to revenue of $176.1 million for the prior year quarter.
- For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue of $710.0 million increased 2.1% compared to revenue of $695.2 million for the prior year.
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
Revenue ($ in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
CTU
|
|
$
|
104,590
|
|
|
$
|
108,446
|
|
|
|
-3.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
468,926
|
|
|
$
|
419,617
|
|
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
AIUS
|
|
|
43,172
|
|
|
|
67,445
|
|
|
|
-36.0
|
%
|
|
|
240,300
|
|
|
|
274,479
|
|
|
|
-12.5
|
%
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
778
|
|
|
|
1,112
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
147,919
|
|
|
$
|
176,145
|
|
|
|
-16.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
710,004
|
|
|
$
|
695,208
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL STUDENT ENROLLMENTS
- As of December 31, 2023, CTU’s total student enrollments increased 3.2%, while AIUS’ total student enrollments decreased 39.3% as compared to the prior year end.
- After some necessary short-term operational changes at AIUS that impacted year-end total student enrollments, marketing and student enrollment operations have mostly reverted to normalized levels of operations during the fourth quarter of 2023.
|
|
|
At December 31,
|
|
Total Student Enrollments(1)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
CTU
|
|
|
26,000
|
|
|
|
25,200
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
AIUS
|
|
|
8,500
|
|
|
|
14,000
|
|
|
|
-39.3
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
34,500
|
|
|
|
39,200
|
|
|
|
-12.0
|
%
|
(1)
|
Total student enrollments do not include learners pursuing: a) non-degree seeking and professional development programs, and b) degree seeking, non-Title IV, self-paced programs at the Company’s universities.
OPERATING INCOME
- For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, operating income decreased by 29.7% to $15.9 million as compared to the prior year quarter.
- For the year ended December 31, 2023, operating income increased by 16.1% to $150.4 million as compared to the prior year.
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
Operating Income ($ in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
CTU
|
|
$
|
25,376
|
|
|
$
|
34,082
|
|
|
|
-25.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
144,008
|
|
|
$
|
141,622
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
AIUS
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
3,469
|
|
|
|
-82.7
|
%
|
|
|
45,283
|
|
|
|
33,315
|
|
|
|
35.9
|
%
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
|
(10,033
|
)
|
|
|
(14,877
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(38,845
|
)
|
|
|
(45,300
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
15,943
|
|
|
$
|
22,674
|
|
|
|
-29.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
150,446
|
|
|
$
|
129,637
|
|
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
The Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant and non-cash items, as a means to understand the performance of its operations. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)
- For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, adjusted operating income of $19.4 million decreased 40.2% compared to adjusted operating income of $32.4 million for the prior year quarter.
- For the year ended December 31, 2023, adjusted operating income of $174.9 million increased 6.7% compared to adjusted operating income of $164.0 million for the prior year.
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income ($ in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
15,943
|
|
|
$
|
22,674
|
|
|
$
|
150,446
|
|
|
$
|
129,637
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (1)
|
|
|
3,449
|
|
|
|
4,878
|
|
|
|
16,887
|
|
|
|
19,734
|
|
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (2)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
4,869
|
|
|
|
7,579
|
|
|
|
14,597
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
$
|
19,397
|
|
|
$
|
32,421
|
|
|
$
|
174,912
|
|
|
$
|
163,968
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
|
|
-40.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Amortization relates to definite-lived intangible assets associated with acquisitions.
|
|
(2)
|
Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department of Education (the “Department”) relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.
NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded:
- Net income of $17.2 million compared to $16.0 million for the prior year quarter.
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.26 increased 13.0% as compared to $0.23 for the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.27 decreased 12.9% as compared to $0.31 for the prior year quarter. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)
For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded:
- Net income of $147.7 million compared to $95.9 million for the prior year.
- Earnings per diluted share of $2.18 increased 56.8% as compared to $1.39 for the prior year.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.10 increased 28.8% as compared to $1.63 for the prior year. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
|
$
|
1.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization for acquired intangible assets (1)
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (2)
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
Gain on sale of intangible asset (3)
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
(0.32
|
)
|
|
|
–
|
|
Tax effect of adjustments (4)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
2.10
|
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
(1)
|
Amortization relates to definite-lived intangible assets associated with acquisitions.
|
|
(2)
|
Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.
|
|
(3)
|
Non-cash gain associated with the sale of the LCB tradename in exchange for outstanding shares of Perdoceo’s stock.
|
|
(4)
|
The tax effect of adjustments was calculated by multiplying the pre-tax adjustments with a tax rate of 25.0%. This tax rate is intended to reflect federal and state taxable jurisdictions as well as the nature of the adjustments.
DIVIDEND PAYMENT
The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend as part of the Company’s dividend policy of $0.11 per share, which will be paid on March 15, 2024 for holders of record of common stock as of March 1, 2024. Any decision to pay future cash dividends, however, will be made by the board of directors and depend on the Company’s available retained earnings, financial condition and other relevant factors. The Company expects quarterly dividend payments to be an integral and growing part of its balanced capital allocation strategy that also prioritizes investments in student support and technology projects, while also evaluating acquisitions and share repurchases.
STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM
The board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program commencing March 1, 2024 which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $50.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The program expires September 30, 2025 and replaces the existing stock repurchase program that expires on September 30, 2024.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
- For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $13.2 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $40.5 million for the prior year quarter.
- For the year ended December 31, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $112.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $148.2 million for the prior year.
- As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale short-term investments totaled $604.2 million and $518.2 million, respectively.
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
Selected Cash Flow Items ($ in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
13,192
|
|
|
$
|
40,546
|
|
|
|
-67.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
112,025
|
|
|
$
|
148,186
|
|
|
|
-24.4
|
%
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
$
|
1,610
|
|
|
$
|
3,515
|
|
|
|
-54.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,411
|
|
|
$
|
12,620
|
|
|
|
-49.2
|
%
2024 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
The Company is providing the following 2024 outlook, subject to the key assumptions identified below. Please see the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share attached to this press release for further details.
|
|
Total Company Outlook
|
|
For Quarter Ending March 31,
|
|
For the Year Ending December 31,
|
|
OUTLOOK
|
ACTUAL
|
|
OUTLOOK
|
ACTUAL
|
|
2024
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
2023
|
Operating Income
|
$40.1M – $42.1M
|
$43.3M
|
|
$154.6M – $174.6M
|
$150.4M
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$2.9M
|
$5.2M
|
|
$12.4M
|
$16.9M
|
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1)
|
–
|
$4.6M
|
|
$3.0M
|
$7.6M
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
$43.0M – $45.0M
|
$53.1M
|
|
$170.0M – $190.0M
|
$174.9M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
$0.52 – $0.54
|
$0.50
|
|
$1.96 – $2.18
|
$2.18
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
$0.02
|
$0.04
|
|
$0.07
|
$0.11
|
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1)
|
–
|
$0.07
|
|
$0.04
|
$0.11
|
Gain on sale of intangible asset
|
–
|
–
|
|
–
|
($0.32)
|
Tax effect of adjustments
|
($0.01)
|
($0.03)
|
|
($0.03)
|
$0.02
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
$0.53 – $0.55
|
$0.58
|
|
$2.04 – $2.26
|
$2.10
|
(1)
|
Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.
Operating income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted operating income, and earnings per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted earnings per diluted share, may not follow the same trends stated in the outlook above because of adjustments made for certain significant and non-cash items. The operating income, adjusted operating income, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share outlook provided above for 2024 are based on the following key assumptions and factors, among others: (i) prospective student interest in the Company’s programs and trends in student retention and engagement remain consistent with management’s recent experiences, (ii) no significant impact of new or proposed regulations, or new interpretations of existing regulations, including recent Department negotiated rulemaking initiatives, FTC enforcement activity, FCC rulemaking or other adverse changes in the legal or regulatory environment or our institutions participation in Title IV programs, which may require further operational changes in the way the Company’s academic institutions market to, contact, enroll, support and educate current and prospective students, among other impacts, (iii) no significant operating impacts from the settlements with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general or other legal or regulatory matters, (iv) the impact from federal student aid initiatives implemented by the current administration remains consistent with management’s estimates, (v) no significant impact from the further delays by the Department to its implementation of a simplified FAFSA required by the FAFSA Simplification Act and the related delay of providing institutions with students’ relevant aid eligibility and award information, (vi) earnings per diluted share outlook assumes an effective income tax rate of approximately 25.5% for the first quarter and approximately 26% for the full year, and (vii) excludes any future impact from the Company’s stock repurchase program. Although these estimates and assumptions are based upon management’s good faith beliefs regarding current and future circumstances and actions that may be undertaken, actual results could differ materially from these estimates. In addition, decisions the Company makes in the future as it continues to evaluate diverse strategies to enhance stockholder value may impact the outlook provided above.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Perdoceo Education Corporation will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and 2024 outlook. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-596-4144 (domestic) or 1-646-968-2525 (international). Both dial-in numbers will use the access code 6410615. Viewers can also access the conference call by following this link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980571149. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.
ABOUT PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION
Perdoceo’s accredited academic institutions offer a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company’s academic institutions – Colorado Technical University (“CTU”) and the American InterContinental University System (“AIUS” or “AIU System”) – provide degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Perdoceo’s academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today’s busy adults. CTU and AIUS continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to serve and educate students while enhancing overall learning and academic experiences. Perdoceo’s institutions are committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce. For more information, please visit www.perdoceoed.com.
Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release, including statements identified by words such as “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “continue,” “outlook,” “remain,” “focused on,” “should” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise such factors or any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances, or for any other reason. These risks and uncertainties, the outcomes of which could materially and adversely affect our financial condition and operations, include, but are not limited to, the following: declines in enrollment or interest in our programs or our ability to market to and contact prospective students; our continued compliance with and eligibility to participate in Title IV Programs under the Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended, and the regulations thereunder (including the terms of any potential changes to or conditions imposed on our continued participation in the Title IV programs under new program participation agreements, the new 90-10, financial responsibility and administrative capability standards prescribed by the U.S. Department of Education), as well as applicable accreditation standards and state regulatory requirements; the impact of various versions of “borrower defense to repayment” regulations; the final outcome of various legal challenges to the Department’s loan discharge and forgiveness efforts; rulemaking or changing interpretations of existing regulations, guidance or historical practices by the U.S. Department of Education or any state or accreditor and increased focus by Congress and governmental agencies on, or increased negative publicity about, for-profit education institutions; the success of our initiatives to improve student experiences, retention and academic outcomes; our continued ability to participate in educational assistance programs for key employers, veterans or other military personnel; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock and execute our stock repurchase program; increased competition; the impact of management changes; and changes in the overall U.S. economy. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted
|
|
$
|
118,009
|
|
|
$
|
109,408
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
1,012
|
|
|
|
9,476
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
485,135
|
|
|
|
399,315
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments
|
|
|
604,156
|
|
|
|
518,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Student receivables, net
|
|
|
29,398
|
|
|
|
42,551
|
|
Receivables, other
|
|
|
4,539
|
|
|
|
3,457
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
11,712
|
|
|
|
8,411
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
5,004
|
|
|
|
1,904
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
597
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
654,964
|
|
|
|
575,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
21,371
|
|
|
|
26,038
|
|
Right of use asset, net
|
|
|
19,096
|
|
|
|
26,156
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
241,162
|
|
|
|
243,540
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
36,219
|
|
|
|
53,564
|
|
Student receivables, net
|
|
|
3,859
|
|
|
|
1,850
|
|
Deferred income tax assets, net
|
|
|
23,804
|
|
|
|
24,613
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
6,841
|
|
|
|
6,488
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
1,007,316
|
|
|
$
|
957,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liability – operating
|
|
$
|
5,701
|
|
|
$
|
6,555
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
10,766
|
|
|
|
13,518
|
|
Accrued expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payroll and related benefits
|
|
|
32,684
|
|
|
|
40,306
|
|
Advertising and marketing costs
|
|
|
7,196
|
|
|
|
8,977
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
3,974
|
|
|
|
7,814
|
|
Other
|
|
|
13,503
|
|
|
|
14,621
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
37,215
|
|
|
|
71,590
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
111,039
|
|
|
|
163,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liability – operating
|
|
|
21,346
|
|
|
|
27,286
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
33,510
|
|
|
|
40,856
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
54,856
|
|
|
|
68,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
903
|
|
|
|
894
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
694,798
|
|
|
|
684,183
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(666
|
)
|
|
|
(5,447
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
480,606
|
|
|
|
347,839
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
(334,220
|
)
|
|
|
(301,624
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
841,421
|
|
|
|
725,845
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
$
|
1,007,316
|
|
|
$
|
957,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
% of
|
|
REVENUE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tuition and fees, net
|
|
$
|
146,822
|
|
|
|
99.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
174,012
|
|
|
|
98.8
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
1,097
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
2,133
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
147,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
176,145
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Educational services and facilities
|
|
|
30,223
|
|
|
|
20.4
|
%
|
|
|
31,217
|
|
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
92,756
|
|
|
|
62.7
|
%
|
|
|
114,610
|
|
|
|
65.1
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,449
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
4,878
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
Asset impairment
|
|
|
5,548
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
|
2,766
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
131,976
|
|
|
|
89.2
|
%
|
|
|
153,471
|
|
|
|
87.1
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
15,943
|
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
22,674
|
|
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
OTHER INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
6,421
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
3,169
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(116
|
)
|
|
|
-0.1
|
%
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
|
-0.1
|
%
|
Miscellaneous income (expense)
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
(1,313
|
)
|
|
|
-0.7
|
%
|
Total other income
|
|
|
6,434
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
1,754
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
PRETAX INCOME
|
|
|
22,377
|
|
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
|
|
24,428
|
|
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
5,189
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
|
8,473
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
17,188
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
15,955
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME PER SHARE – BASIC:
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED:
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
65,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67,165
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
67,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
17,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,955
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gain on investments
|
|
|
4,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
|
|
4,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
870
|
|
|
|
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
$
|
21,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
% of
|
|
REVENUE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tuition and fees, net
|
|
$
|
702,920
|
|
|
|
99.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
687,672
|
|
|
|
98.9
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
7,084
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
7,536
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
710,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
695,208
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Educational services and facilities
|
|
|
130,324
|
|
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
|
116,723
|
|
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
398,084
|
|
|
|
56.1
|
%
|
|
|
426,120
|
|
|
|
61.3
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
16,887
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
|
|
19,734
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
Asset impairment
|
|
|
14,263
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
2,994
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
559,558
|
|
|
|
78.8
|
%
|
|
|
565,571
|
|
|
|
81.4
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
150,446
|
|
|
|
21.2
|
%
|
|
|
129,637
|
|
|
|
18.6
|
%
|
OTHER INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
19,980
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
6,866
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(404
|
)
|
|
|
-0.1
|
%
|
|
|
(400
|
)
|
|
|
-0.1
|
%
|
Miscellaneous income (expense)
|
|
|
22,099
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
(1,834
|
)
|
|
|
-0.3
|
%
|
Total other income
|
|
|
41,675
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
4,632
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
PRETAX INCOME
|
|
|
192,121
|
|
|
|
27.1
|
%
|
|
|
134,269
|
|
|
|
19.3
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
44,469
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
|
38,402
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
147,652
|
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
95,867
|
|
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME PER SHARE – BASIC:
|
|
$
|
2.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED:
|
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
66,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67,934
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
67,826
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
147,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
95,867
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(166
|
)
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments
|
|
|
4,736
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,185
|
)
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
4,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5,351
|
)
|
|
|
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
$
|
152,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
90,516
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
