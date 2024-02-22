Perdoceo Education Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) today reported operating and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.





Full Year 2023 Results as Compared to Prior Year

Revenue increased 2.1% to $710.0 million, supported by an 11.8% increase at CTU.

Operating income increased 16.1% to $150.4 million, while adjusted operating income increased 6.7% to $174.9 million.*

Earnings per diluted share were $2.18 as compared to $1.39, while adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.10 as compared to $1.63.*

Total student enrollments at December 31, 2023 increased 3.2% at CTU while AIUS decreased 39.3%.

Ended the year with $604.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale-short-term investments.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results as Compared to Prior Year Quarter

Revenue decreased 16.0% to $147.9 million, primarily driven by the enrollment reduction at AIUS.

Operating income decreased 29.7% to $15.9 million, while adjusted operating income decreased 40.2% to $19.4 million.*

Earnings per diluted share were $0.26 as compared to $0.23, while adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.27 as compared to $0.31.*

On February 5, 2024 the Board of Directors declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.11 per share payable on March 15, 2024.

*See GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release

“We delivered strong results for the full year 2023, supported by ongoing improvements in student retention and engagement across both our academic institutions,” said Todd Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to making investments in our student support teams and technology that we believe will further enhance student retention and academic outcomes across both our academic institutions.”

REVENUE

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, revenue of $147.9 million decreased 16.0% compared to revenue of $176.1 million for the prior year quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue of $710.0 million increased 2.1% compared to revenue of $695.2 million for the prior year.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, Revenue ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change CTU $ 104,590 $ 108,446 -3.6 % $ 468,926 $ 419,617 11.8 % AIUS 43,172 67,445 -36.0 % 240,300 274,479 -12.5 % Corporate and Other 157 254 NM 778 1,112 NM Total $ 147,919 $ 176,145 -16.0 % $ 710,004 $ 695,208 2.1 %

TOTAL STUDENT ENROLLMENTS

As of December 31, 2023, CTU’s total student enrollments increased 3.2%, while AIUS’ total student enrollments decreased 39.3% as compared to the prior year end.

After some necessary short-term operational changes at AIUS that impacted year-end total student enrollments, marketing and student enrollment operations have mostly reverted to normalized levels of operations during the fourth quarter of 2023.

At December 31, Total Student Enrollments(1) 2023 2022 % Change CTU 26,000 25,200 3.2 % AIUS 8,500 14,000 -39.3 % Total 34,500 39,200 -12.0 %

(1) Total student enrollments do not include learners pursuing: a) non-degree seeking and professional development programs, and b) degree seeking, non-Title IV, self-paced programs at the Company’s universities.

OPERATING INCOME

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, operating income decreased by 29.7% to $15.9 million as compared to the prior year quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, operating income increased by 16.1% to $150.4 million as compared to the prior year.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, Operating Income ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change CTU $ 25,376 $ 34,082 -25.5 % $ 144,008 $ 141,622 1.7 % AIUS 600 3,469 -82.7 % 45,283 33,315 35.9 % Corporate and Other (10,033 ) (14,877 ) NM (38,845 ) (45,300 ) NM Total $ 15,943 $ 22,674 -29.7 % $ 150,446 $ 129,637 16.1 %

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

The Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant and non-cash items, as a means to understand the performance of its operations. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, adjusted operating income of $19.4 million decreased 40.2% compared to adjusted operating income of $32.4 million for the prior year quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, adjusted operating income of $174.9 million increased 6.7% compared to adjusted operating income of $164.0 million for the prior year.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, Adjusted Operating Income ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income $ 15,943 $ 22,674 $ 150,446 $ 129,637 Depreciation and amortization (1) 3,449 4,878 16,887 19,734 Legal fee expense related to certain matters (2) 5 4,869 7,579 14,597 Adjusted Operating Income $ 19,397 $ 32,421 $ 174,912 $ 163,968 Increase (Decrease) -40.2 % 6.7 %

(1) Amortization relates to definite-lived intangible assets associated with acquisitions. (2) Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department of Education (the “Department”) relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.

NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded:

Net income of $17.2 million compared to $16.0 million for the prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share of $0.26 increased 13.0% as compared to $0.23 for the prior year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.27 decreased 12.9% as compared to $0.31 for the prior year quarter. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded:

Net income of $147.7 million compared to $95.9 million for the prior year.

Earnings per diluted share of $2.18 increased 56.8% as compared to $1.39 for the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.10 increased 28.8% as compared to $1.63 for the prior year. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 2.18 $ 1.39 Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses: Amortization for acquired intangible assets (1) 0.02 0.03 0.11 0.11 Legal fee expense related to certain matters (2) – 0.07 0.11 0.21 Gain on sale of intangible asset (3) – – (0.32 ) – Tax effect of adjustments (4) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.08 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.27 $ 0.31 $ 2.10 $ 1.63

(1) Amortization relates to definite-lived intangible assets associated with acquisitions. (2) Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts. (3) Non-cash gain associated with the sale of the LCB tradename in exchange for outstanding shares of Perdoceo’s stock. (4) The tax effect of adjustments was calculated by multiplying the pre-tax adjustments with a tax rate of 25.0%. This tax rate is intended to reflect federal and state taxable jurisdictions as well as the nature of the adjustments.

DIVIDEND PAYMENT

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend as part of the Company’s dividend policy of $0.11 per share, which will be paid on March 15, 2024 for holders of record of common stock as of March 1, 2024. Any decision to pay future cash dividends, however, will be made by the board of directors and depend on the Company’s available retained earnings, financial condition and other relevant factors. The Company expects quarterly dividend payments to be an integral and growing part of its balanced capital allocation strategy that also prioritizes investments in student support and technology projects, while also evaluating acquisitions and share repurchases.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program commencing March 1, 2024 which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $50.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The program expires September 30, 2025 and replaces the existing stock repurchase program that expires on September 30, 2024.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $13.2 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $40.5 million for the prior year quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $112.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $148.2 million for the prior year.

As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale short-term investments totaled $604.2 million and $518.2 million, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, Selected Cash Flow Items ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,192 $ 40,546 -67.5 % $ 112,025 $ 148,186 -24.4 % Capital expenditures $ 1,610 $ 3,515 -54.2 % $ 6,411 $ 12,620 -49.2 %

2024 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

The Company is providing the following 2024 outlook, subject to the key assumptions identified below. Please see the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share attached to this press release for further details.

Total Company Outlook For Quarter Ending March 31, For the Year Ending December 31, OUTLOOK ACTUAL OUTLOOK ACTUAL 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Income $40.1M – $42.1M $43.3M $154.6M – $174.6M $150.4M Depreciation and amortization $2.9M $5.2M $12.4M $16.9M Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1) – $4.6M $3.0M $7.6M Adjusted Operating Income $43.0M – $45.0M $53.1M $170.0M – $190.0M $174.9M Earnings Per Diluted Share $0.52 – $0.54 $0.50 $1.96 – $2.18 $2.18 Amortization of acquired intangible assets $0.02 $0.04 $0.07 $0.11 Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1) – $0.07 $0.04 $0.11 Gain on sale of intangible asset – – – ($0.32) Tax effect of adjustments ($0.01) ($0.03) ($0.03) $0.02 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $0.53 – $0.55 $0.58 $2.04 – $2.26 $2.10

(1) Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.

Operating income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted operating income, and earnings per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted earnings per diluted share, may not follow the same trends stated in the outlook above because of adjustments made for certain significant and non-cash items. The operating income, adjusted operating income, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share outlook provided above for 2024 are based on the following key assumptions and factors, among others: (i) prospective student interest in the Company’s programs and trends in student retention and engagement remain consistent with management’s recent experiences, (ii) no significant impact of new or proposed regulations, or new interpretations of existing regulations, including recent Department negotiated rulemaking initiatives, FTC enforcement activity, FCC rulemaking or other adverse changes in the legal or regulatory environment or our institutions participation in Title IV programs, which may require further operational changes in the way the Company’s academic institutions market to, contact, enroll, support and educate current and prospective students, among other impacts, (iii) no significant operating impacts from the settlements with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general or other legal or regulatory matters, (iv) the impact from federal student aid initiatives implemented by the current administration remains consistent with management’s estimates, (v) no significant impact from the further delays by the Department to its implementation of a simplified FAFSA required by the FAFSA Simplification Act and the related delay of providing institutions with students’ relevant aid eligibility and award information, (vi) earnings per diluted share outlook assumes an effective income tax rate of approximately 25.5% for the first quarter and approximately 26% for the full year, and (vii) excludes any future impact from the Company’s stock repurchase program. Although these estimates and assumptions are based upon management’s good faith beliefs regarding current and future circumstances and actions that may be undertaken, actual results could differ materially from these estimates. In addition, decisions the Company makes in the future as it continues to evaluate diverse strategies to enhance stockholder value may impact the outlook provided above.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Perdoceo Education Corporation will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and 2024 outlook. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-596-4144 (domestic) or 1-646-968-2525 (international). Both dial-in numbers will use the access code 6410615. Viewers can also access the conference call by following this link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980571149. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.

ABOUT PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION

Perdoceo’s accredited academic institutions offer a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company’s academic institutions – Colorado Technical University (“CTU”) and the American InterContinental University System (“AIUS” or “AIU System”) – provide degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Perdoceo’s academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today’s busy adults. CTU and AIUS continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to serve and educate students while enhancing overall learning and academic experiences. Perdoceo’s institutions are committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce. For more information, please visit www.perdoceoed.com.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release, including statements identified by words such as “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “continue,” “outlook,” “remain,” “focused on,” “should” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise such factors or any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances, or for any other reason. These risks and uncertainties, the outcomes of which could materially and adversely affect our financial condition and operations, include, but are not limited to, the following: declines in enrollment or interest in our programs or our ability to market to and contact prospective students; our continued compliance with and eligibility to participate in Title IV Programs under the Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended, and the regulations thereunder (including the terms of any potential changes to or conditions imposed on our continued participation in the Title IV programs under new program participation agreements, the new 90-10, financial responsibility and administrative capability standards prescribed by the U.S. Department of Education), as well as applicable accreditation standards and state regulatory requirements; the impact of various versions of “borrower defense to repayment” regulations; the final outcome of various legal challenges to the Department’s loan discharge and forgiveness efforts; rulemaking or changing interpretations of existing regulations, guidance or historical practices by the U.S. Department of Education or any state or accreditor and increased focus by Congress and governmental agencies on, or increased negative publicity about, for-profit education institutions; the success of our initiatives to improve student experiences, retention and academic outcomes; our continued ability to participate in educational assistance programs for key employers, veterans or other military personnel; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock and execute our stock repurchase program; increased competition; the impact of management changes; and changes in the overall U.S. economy. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted $ 118,009 $ 109,408 Restricted cash 1,012 9,476 Short-term investments 485,135 399,315 Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments 604,156 518,199 Student receivables, net 29,398 42,551 Receivables, other 4,539 3,457 Prepaid expenses 11,712 8,411 Inventories 5,004 1,904 Other current assets 155 597 Total current assets 654,964 575,119 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 21,371 26,038 Right of use asset, net 19,096 26,156 Goodwill 241,162 243,540 Intangible assets, net 36,219 53,564 Student receivables, net 3,859 1,850 Deferred income tax assets, net 23,804 24,613 Other assets 6,841 6,488 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,007,316 $ 957,368 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lease liability – operating $ 5,701 $ 6,555 Accounts payable 10,766 13,518 Accrued expenses: Payroll and related benefits 32,684 40,306 Advertising and marketing costs 7,196 8,977 Income taxes 3,974 7,814 Other 13,503 14,621 Deferred revenue 37,215 71,590 Total current liabilities 111,039 163,381 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lease liability – operating 21,346 27,286 Other liabilities 33,510 40,856 Total non-current liabilities 54,856 68,142 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock – – Common stock 903 894 Additional paid-in capital 694,798 684,183 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (666 ) (5,447 ) Retained earnings 480,606 347,839 Treasury stock (334,220 ) (301,624 ) Total stockholders’ equity 841,421 725,845 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,007,316 $ 957,368

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 % of



Total



Revenue 2022 % of



Total



Revenue REVENUE: Tuition and fees, net $ 146,822 99.3 % $ 174,012 98.8 % Other 1,097 0.7 % 2,133 1.2 % Total revenue 147,919 176,145 OPERATING EXPENSES: Educational services and facilities 30,223 20.4 % 31,217 17.7 % General and administrative 92,756 62.7 % 114,610 65.1 % Depreciation and amortization 3,449 2.3 % 4,878 2.8 % Asset impairment 5,548 3.8 % 2,766 1.6 % Total operating expenses 131,976 89.2 % 153,471 87.1 % Operating income 15,943 10.8 % 22,674 12.9 % OTHER INCOME: Interest income 6,421 4.3 % 3,169 1.8 % Interest expense (116 ) -0.1 % (102 ) -0.1 % Miscellaneous income (expense) 129 0.1 % (1,313 ) -0.7 % Total other income 6,434 4.3 % 1,754 1.0 % PRETAX INCOME 22,377 15.1 % 24,428 13.9 % Provision for income taxes 5,189 3.5 % 8,473 4.8 % NET INCOME 17,188 11.6 % 15,955 9.1 % NET INCOME PER SHARE – BASIC: $ 0.26 $ 0.24 NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED: $ 0.26 $ 0.23 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 65,610 67,165 Diluted 67,185 68,423 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Quarter Ended December 31, (In Thousands) 2023 2022 NET INCOME $ 17,188 $ 15,955 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 53 217 Unrealized gain on investments 4,280 653 Total other comprehensive income 4,333 870 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 21,521 $ 16,825

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 % of



Total



Revenue 2022 % of



Total



Revenue REVENUE: Tuition and fees, net $ 702,920 99.0 % $ 687,672 98.9 % Other 7,084 1.0 % 7,536 1.1 % Total revenue 710,004 695,208 OPERATING EXPENSES: Educational services and facilities 130,324 18.4 % 116,723 16.8 % General and administrative 398,084 56.1 % 426,120 61.3 % Depreciation and amortization 16,887 2.4 % 19,734 2.8 % Asset impairment 14,263 2.0 % 2,994 0.4 % Total operating expenses 559,558 78.8 % 565,571 81.4 % Operating income 150,446 21.2 % 129,637 18.6 % OTHER INCOME: Interest income 19,980 2.8 % 6,866 1.0 % Interest expense (404 ) -0.1 % (400 ) -0.1 % Miscellaneous income (expense) 22,099 3.1 % (1,834 ) -0.3 % Total other income 41,675 5.9 % 4,632 0.7 % PRETAX INCOME 192,121 27.1 % 134,269 19.3 % Provision for income taxes 44,469 6.3 % 38,402 5.5 % NET INCOME 147,652 20.8 % 95,867 13.8 % NET INCOME PER SHARE – BASIC: $ 2.22 $ 1.41 NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED: $ 2.18 $ 1.39 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 66,468 67,934 Diluted 67,826 69,031 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Year Ended December 31, (In Thousands) 2023 2022 NET INCOME $ 147,652 $ 95,867 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 45 (166 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 4,736 (5,185 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 4,781 (5,351 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 152,433 $ 90,516

Contacts

Investors:

Alpha IR Group



Davis Snyder or Nick Nelson



(312) 445-2870



PRDO@alpha-ir.com

Or



Media:

Perdoceo Education Corporation



(847) 585-2600



media@perdoceoed.com

Read full story here