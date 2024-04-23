Percy.ai Appoints Lisa Larson as Chief Strategy Officer

Accomplished real estate technology executive will oversee the Percy Market Intelligence Platform for real estate professionals, mortgage loan officers and consumers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Percy.ai, a leader in data intelligence and fintech marketing for the real estate and mortgage sectors, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lisa Larson as its new Chief Strategy Officer. With over two decades of expertise in real estate property technology across North America, Larson will spearhead the development of AI and Machine Learning strategies and manage the advancement of business and product initiatives at Percy.ai.









“Lisa’s deep knowledge and experience with AI perfectly complement Percy’s current goals. She has consistently proven her ability to launch exceptional real estate products and her recent achievements in AI integration technology highlight her adaptable skills and visionary mindset,” said Charles Williams, founder and CEO Percy. “Lisa is a transformative leader whose strategies have significantly contributed to scaling businesses effectively and we’re thrilled to have her join our team.”

Larson’s prior role as Managing Director at Restb.ai saw her at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge AI and computer vision technology for prominent real estate brands including CoreLogic, Blackstone, RE/MAX, and ICE. Her leadership has consistently paved the way for innovative, AI-driven solutions in the industry, earning her the title of 2024 Futurist by RIS Media for her contributions in AI and computer vision.

In her new capacity, Larson will oversee the Percy Market Intelligence Platform, a proprietary tool that leverages machine learning to provide real-time market insights and pre-mover data to real estate professionals, mortgage loan officers and consumers. Her vision is set to maintain real estate professionals at the forefront of transactions, ensuring they remain central to the home buying process.

“I am excited to join the visionary team at Percy and lead the advancements of their innovative Market Intelligence Platform,” said Larson. “The senior leadership at Percy is deeply committed to providing our clients with the most advanced AI and ML tools, ensuring they excel in today’s fast-paced real estate market. Together, we are focused on positioning Percy as the premier provider of real estate behavior intelligence for brokers, agents and loan officers.”

Larson also serves as Corporate Committee member for the REALTORS® Relief Foundation and is a frequently featured AI speaker at major real estate conferences. Her commitment to AI technology continues to influence the real estate sector positively, driving it towards more sophisticated and powerful AI solutions.

About Percy.ai

Percy.ai stands as a pioneering behavioral data analytics company that has developed a unique market intelligence platform tailored for the real estate industry. By aggregating consumer activity data, Percy.ai empowers real estate brokers, agents, and mortgage lenders with actionable insights, enabling them to secure more leads, win additional listings, and close numerous transactions. Today, Percy partners with over 150 leading real estate brokerages nationwide, representing more than 250,000 agents. For more information or to request a demo, visit Percy.ai.

