Pepper Announces Strategic Partnership with Datassential to Empower Distributor Sales with Operator Intelligence

Pepper, the leading ecommerce and enablement solution for independent distributors, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Datassential, the global leader in food and beverage intelligence. This collaboration will see Pepper integrating Datassential's renowned sales intelligence data into its platform, significantly enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of distributor sales representatives (DSRs).





By leveraging Datassential’s comprehensive operator data, Pepper aims to revolutionize the way DSRs prospect and manage their accounts. This integration marks a significant milestone in Pepper’s mission to transform the food distribution industry through innovative technology.

Bowie Cheung, Cofounder & CEO of Pepper, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “Datassential provides the best industry data, and we’re excited to provide this prospecting and targeting solution. This allows us to complement distributor data and further leverage Pepper AI to save sales reps time so that they can focus on growing their business. This partnership fuels the introduction of Pepper’s new virtual assistant, called Casey, and fits squarely in our vision to be the growth engine for independent distributors.”

Casey, the latest innovation from Pepper, is a virtual assistant designed to streamline the order management process, enrich catalogs, and optimize promotional tools for DSRs. With Datassential’s data, Casey will provide more personalized and efficient service, enabling DSRs to focus on strategic activities and relationship building.

The integration of Datassential data into Pepper’s platform is a game-changer for the food distribution industry. It provides DSRs with unprecedented access to operator data, empowering them to make more informed decisions, enhance customer relationships, and drive sales growth.

“Pepper’s partnership with Datassential is a testament to both companies’ commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the food distribution industry,” according to Ryan Robichaud, Vice President of Sales Intelligence at Datassential. He continues, “With this collaboration, Pepper and Datassential are setting new standards for innovation and efficiency in foodservice.”

For more information about Pepper and its innovative solutions, please visit www.usepepper.com.

About Pepper:



Pepper is a leading technology platform offering cutting-edge eCommerce solutions designed specifically for the food distribution industry. With a focus on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of distributor sales representatives, Pepper provides tools for order management, catalog enrichment, and promotional optimization.

About Datassential:



Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O’ Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

