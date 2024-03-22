Pepper Announces Launch of Ferraro Foods App to More than 8,000 customers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pepper, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for the food distribution industry, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Ferraro Foods, a renowned name in the food service sector known for its commitment to delivering fresh ingredients and unparalleled quality service. This collaboration marks the launch of the highly anticipated Pepper App, designed to revolutionize how Ferraro Foods interacts with its extensive network of over 8,000 customers across 23 states.





“Our alliance with Pepper represents a significant milestone in our journey towards embracing digital transformation in foodservice,” said Faris Faris, CIO, Ferraro Foods. “The Pepper App allows us to offer a great eCommerce experience to our customers, enable our reps to grow their business, and maintain our leadership in delivering high-quality products.”

The Pepper App will transform how Ferraro Foods takes orders from customers and arms sales reps with mobile-first solutions to manage their business. As Ferraro Foods rolls out the Pepper App, customers can expect a robust online shopping experience while sales reps will enjoy a suite of tools that help them become more consultative sellers.

Pepper’s platform is uniquely designed to meet the specific needs of independent distributors like Ferraro Foods, by leveraging a team of industry experts who truly understand the food distribution business. This partnership underscores Pepper’s commitment to empowering food distributors with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

“Teaming up with Ferraro Foods reinforces Pepper’s position as the growth engine for independent distributors,” remarked Erin Graham, Vice President of Sales at Pepper. “We are passionate about working with our customers to build solutions that will help them dominate their markets.”

About Ferraro Foods

Ferraro Foods is dedicated to delivering fresh ingredients and unmatched quality service in the food service industry. Serving over 8,000 customers in 23 states from its five distribution locations, Ferraro Foods carries a wide range of products, including exclusive European brands, and offers comprehensive support through its custom multi-unit program, coffee program, chemical program, and export consolidation. For more details, visit https://www.ferrarofoods.com/.

About Pepper

Pepper is an eCommerce platform designed to be the growth engine for independent distributors. The platform delivers a best-in-class shopping experience for food service, convenience stores, and other marketplaces. Pepper offers a suite of AI powered tools for the distributor sales rep and customers to grow market share.

