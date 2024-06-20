Pepper and UniPro Foodservice Announce Expanded Partnership To Drive Growth for Foodservice Suppliers in eCommerce Digital Ads Program

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pepper, the industry-leading eCommerce platform, and UniPro Foodservice, the largest foodservice distribution cooperative in the United States, are excited to announce an expanded partnership to provide its Members and suppliers with access to new digital marketing channels to drive direct growth with our member’s operators.





This joint program will enable suppliers to run targeted demand generation campaigns, including native ads, search keyword sponsorships, and samples, across the UniPro membership community.

Scott Strull, EVP Strategic Business Units at UniPro Foodservice, added, “We are doubling down on our collaboration with Pepper because their vision aligns perfectly with UniPro’s mission to provide our members with the best tools and resources to succeed. This partnership will enable our members to leverage innovative digital advertising solutions, driving growth and enhancing their competitive edge.”

Manufacturers benefit by promoting their products digitally, rapidly accelerating brand reach to augment their got-to-market strategies. Distributors gain market share by enabling manufacturers to drive sales growth opportunities precisely when operators are placing orders, increasing the likelihood of new product purchases.

The state-of-the-art digital advertising and promotion platform developed by Pepper, is designed as a sales growth engine for independent distributors in the foodservice sector. Leveraging Pepper’s extensive network, which represents over $20 billion in distributor sales, it is enabling manufacturers to manage highly effective digital ad campaigns.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with UniPro Foodservice,” said Bowie Cheung, CEO of Pepper. “The combination of our advanced digital advertising technology and UniPro’s extensive network of distributors creates an unparalleled opportunity for manufacturers to enhance their market reach and drive sales growth.”

About UniPro Foodservice

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. is the largest foodservice distribution cooperative in the United States, boasting over 450 member companies and serving more than 800,000 customer locations, which is a composite of 15 former groups that have merged over the years. UniPro’s vast network offers enhanced purchasing opportunities, products, and services, with a collective sales volume exceeding $161 billion. Their unparalleled buying power and commitment to quality make them a formidable partner in the foodservice industry.

About Pepper

Pepper is an eCommerce platform designed to be the growth engine for independent distributors. The platform delivers a best-in-class shopping experience for food service, convenience stores, and other marketplaces. Pepper also offers a suite of AI powered tools for the distributor sales rep and customers to grow market share.

For more information about Independent Foodservice Media Network or to participate in this program, please contact: Andrew Linville

General Manager, Supplier Partnerships

andrew@usepepper.com

