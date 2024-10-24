Pepper Advantage Ireland Strengthens Executive Team With New Appointments

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pepper Advantage Ireland, the Irish entity of Pepper Advantage Group, today announced the appointment of new members to its executive team. These appointments include the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer, reinforcing the Company’s focus on customer-centricity and providing borrowers with the highest level of support. A customer-first approach is a key component of Pepper Advantage’s evolving strategy as it invests more in its technology to bring market-leading data, analytics, and digital solutions to the Irish market.

The following appointments have been made to strengthen Pepper Advantage Ireland’s position as an integral part of the financial services community:

Grainne Naughton has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer;

Todd Bowen has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer;

Rose Fitzpatrick has been promoted to Chief People Officer; and

Sean Rooney has been appointed Head of Legal.

Grainne Naughton has been appointed the Company’s first Chief Customer Officer, having been with Pepper Advantage for 12 years. She has held several roles during this time, including Head of Residential Mortgages Operations and Director of Operations and Shared Services. Grainne’s successful record in these positions is a key reason behind this promotion and she will now be responsible for ensuring Pepper Advantage Ireland has the strongest borrower support in the market. She previously spent 14 years with GE Money.

Todd Bowen’s promotion to Chief Operating Officer follows over 10 years with Pepper Advantage Ireland. He first joined in 2014 as a Senior Portfolio Manager and has since held several positions, including Head of Commercial Real Estate Servicing and Head of Portfolio Management. Todd’s responsibilities will now include ensuring the smooth operations of all of Pepper Advantage Ireland as it continues its efforts to ensure a supportive experience for borrowers.

Rose Fitzpatrick has been promoted to Chief People Officer. Rose has been part of Pepper Advantage for over 12 years and most recently served as Head of Employee and Business Partnerships. Her previous experience includes seven years with GE Money and her responsibilities will now include leading the Human Resources function for Pepper Advantage in Ireland and globally. Rose will continue her efforts to build and retain the strongest team of people as the firm presses ahead with its evolving strategy.

Sean Rooney has been appointed Head of Legal at Pepper Advantage Ireland. Sean is an experienced legal professional with a strong background in banking, finance, and legal counsel roles across several high-profile organisations, including four years at Dell Financial Services. His extensive experience also includes senior positions at Byrne Wallace LLP, Ulster Bank, and AIB.

Fraser Gemmell, Global CEO of Pepper Advantage and Interim CEO of Pepper Advantage Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointments of Grainne, Rose, Sean and Todd to their respective new roles in Pepper Advantage Ireland’s executive team. Strengthening our leadership is an important part of our evolution in this market as we focus on customers and invest in our data and technology.

“Grainne, Rose and Todd have all demonstrated a stellar track record with Pepper Advantage to date, and Sean joins us with exceptional experience working as legal counsel across the banking sector in Ireland. I look forward to working closely with each of them and continuing to demonstrate our commitment to customers in all we do.”

These appointments provide a solid foundation as Pepper Advantage Ireland, which employs over 500 people in locations in Dublin and Shannon, advances its strategy into 2025 following the recent appointment of Niall Sorohan as new CEO.

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is a global credit intelligence company that offers a range of data led and credit management services via a technology platform that spans across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with $55 billion (USD) assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL, in addition to offering outsourced operational support services to both financial and non-financial clients. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending, with a particular focus on clients whose customers are underserved by traditional mainstream lenders. Follow on LinkedIn.

