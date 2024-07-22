Pepper Advantage Ireland Appoints Niall Sorohan to be New CEO

LONDON & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pepper Advantage is pleased to announce Mr Niall Sorohan’s appointment as CEO of Pepper Advantage Ireland.

Sorohan will take up his appointment on 01 January 2025, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry in Ireland and the UK.

Sorohan is currently CEO of Cabot Ireland, where he leads its growth and development and has established it as one of Ireland’s leading credit servicing companies. Previous roles include COO of Cabot Ireland and Head of Asset Management at Capita.

As CEO of Pepper Advantage Ireland, Niall will lead a team of over 600 employees located in both Shannon and Dublin. He will be responsible for Pepper Advantage’s operations and performance as it provides support to over 130,000 mortgage accounts that are serviced by the company in Ireland.

Supported by the global Pepper Advantage Group and the Irish Board, Sorohan will also oversee and develop Pepper Advantage Ireland’s short- and long-term strategic direction and business plan, growing the company’s position as an integral part of the financial services community by providing market-leading support to clients and borrowers.

Fraser Gemmell, Global CEO of Pepper Advantage and interim Chair of Pepper Advantage Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Niall as the next CEO at Pepper Advantage Ireland. Niall is an executive of exceptional calibre, bringing with him extensive experience and an excellent reputation within the industry. He has an immensely successful track record of leading teams, stewarding reputations, and delivering successful customer-centric strategies that align with the interests of asset owners and customers, which aligns very well with Pepper Advantage’s values. We look forward to working closely with Niall and are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Niall Sorohan said: “It is with great excitement and pleasure that I will be joining Pepper Advantage Ireland. The company has established itself as an integral and innovative player in the Irish financial services community, and I look forward to working with the team to build on these successes and further establish Pepper as an agile, forward-looking, and customer-focused credit data and service provider that exceeds client expectations.”

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is a global credit intelligence company that offers a range of data led and credit management services via a technology platform that spans across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with $55 billion (USD) assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL, in addition to offering outsourced operational support services to both financial and non-financial clients. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending, with a particular focus on clients whose customers are underserved by traditional mainstream lenders. Follow on LinkedIn.

