Pepper Advantage Ireland Appoints Antoinette Dunne Non-Executive Director

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pepper Advantage Ireland, the Irish entity of Pepper Advantage Group, today announced that Antoinette Dunne has been appointed Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Dunne brings over 30 years of expertise in credit management, financial services, and banking in Ireland and Europe to Pepper Advantage. She worked with Capita/Link Group for over 10 years, most recently as CEO of BCMGlobal, where she led one of the largest credit servicing companies in Europe. As CEO, Dunne was responsible for the business’s financial, strategic, and operational performance across Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, and the UK and led a team of over 800.

Additional roles include senior positions at Halifax/Bank of Scotland, where Dunne worked for over 15 years across retail, business banking and operations and led the programme to launch the Halifax retail bank in Ireland. She subsequently led the retail and intermediary business for the Group under both the Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands.

Currently, Dunne serves as a member of the Governing Authority for University College Dublin, where she is Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. She is also the Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Capitalflow, a leading lender to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Her appointment to the Pepper Advantage Ireland board follows that of Michael Gibbons and Dr Hillary Ray in March.

Fraser Gemmell, Global CEO, Pepper Advantage, and interim Chair, Pepper Advantage Ireland, said: “ Antoinette is an exceptional addition to the board of Pepper Advantage Ireland. She brings not only vast experience in credit management in Ireland and Europe, but also a rigorous focus on governance, risk management, and operational improvements. Her record of building strong businesses and driving growth by delivering for customers speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Pepper Advantage team.”

Antoinette Dunne, non-executive director for Pepper Advantage Ireland, said: “ I am very excited to be joining Pepper Advantage at this time. The business is well-positioned for growth, with an agile and forward-looking team and a real ambition to serve clients and improve customer outcomes. I am delighted to be joining and working with Fraser and everyone at Pepper to continue bringing the highest standards of care to borrowers in Ireland.”

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is a global credit intelligence company that offers a range of data led and credit management services via a technology platform that spans across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with $55 billion (USD) assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL, in addition to offering outsourced operational support services to both financial and non-financial clients. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending, with a particular focus on clients whose customers are underserved by traditional mainstream lenders. Follow on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media queries

For Ireland:



nmchugh@reputation-inc.com

+353 (0)85 733 1896

For global:



PepperAdvantage@greentarget.co.uk

+44 (0)7515 586 502