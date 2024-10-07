Pepper Advantage Enhances Cyber Security With Arctic Wolf

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pepper Advantage, a global credit intelligence company, announced it has partnered with Arctic Wolf, a global leader in security operations, to offer enhanced, proactive cyber security protection in all its markets. This focus on cyber security is part of Pepper Advantage’s ongoing efforts to provide the strongest, most comprehensive service offering for credit management in the industry, with a best-in-class regulatory, reporting, data and technology, and now security position.

Through this global partnership, Pepper Advantage will gain access to Arctic Wolf’s market-leading capabilities, including advanced threat detection, incident response, and cyber risk management, which will support the company’s ongoing efforts to defend against the evolving threat landscape.

Arctic Wolf’s global scale, cloud-native capabilities and leading security operations team helps it protect over 6,000 customers in more than 30 countries from emerging and existing threats.

“ At Pepper Advantage, we are making cyber security a virtue by placing it at the core of everything we do for our clients,” said Harry West, Chief Information and Security Officer, Pepper Advantage. “ We chose Arctic Wolf due to its unique approach and capabilities, which combine industry-leading technology with the personal support of their team of experts. We have already implemented our new cyber security programme and know firsthand why they are considered a leader in security operations.”

“ We are delighted to support Pepper Advantage in its work to expand its cyber security operations,” said Clare Loveridge, Vice President and General Manager for Arctic Wolf EMEA. “ Cyber threats are growing ever more sophisticated and are directed at companies of all shapes and sizes. This partnership will help protect not only Pepper Advantage, but all its clients in every jurisdiction in which it operates.”

Pepper Advantage is implementing Arctic Wolf’s suite of protective services, including its Managed Detection and Response, Managed Risk, and Cloud Detection and Response solutions. Arctic Wolf is providing it with 24/7 cyber security monitoring and coverage as well as ongoing strategic security reviews to ensure Pepper Advantage’s security position remains at the forefront of the industry.

Pepper Advantage is a global credit intelligence company that offers a range of data led and credit management services via a technology platform that spans across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with $55 billion (USD) assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL, in addition to offering outsourced operational support services to both financial and non-financial clients. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending, with a particular focus on clients whose customers are underserved by traditional mainstream lenders. Follow on LinkedIn.

