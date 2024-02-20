Pepper Advantage Appoints Aaron Milburn UK Managing Director

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pepper Advantage, a global credit intelligence company, announces the appointment of Aaron Milburn as UK Managing Director. Aaron will lead Pepper Advantage’s UK business, which manages a portfolio of £20 billion in assets under management, effective immediately. He is taking over from Gerry McHugh, who will retire following a transitional period.

“Aaron is an experienced leader with a clear record of delivering growth, a positive culture, and unparalleled results for customers,” said Fraser Gemmell, Global CEO, Pepper Advantage. “His knowledge, energy, and commitment to clients makes him the right person to take on this critical role, which has been so ably filled by Gerry McHugh. I would like to thank Gerry for all his contributions to Pepper Advantage over the last 13 years and wish him the very best for a well-deserved retirement. I am confident the business Gerry helped to grow will reach new heights under Aaron’s leadership.”

Aaron is a seasoned financial executive with extensive expertise in bank and non-bank lending, loans management, and compliance. He is a member of Pepper Advantage’s global leadership team and is joining the UK business from Jakarta, where he currently serves as Managing Director of Pepper Advantage Indonesia. His previous experience includes leading the mortgage and commercial lending business for Pepper Money Australia-New Zealand, State General Manager at Westpac and St George Bank, and Head of Broker Distribution at Citi.

“I’m excited to be joining Pepper Advantage’s UK business at this pivotal moment for credit markets,” said Aaron Milburn. “The team’s efforts to support borrowers alongside our growing data and technology solutions, which include our strategic joint venture with Clay and a material focus on increasing our unsecured consumer loan offering, positions us well to deliver the insights and service our clients need in this period of cost pressures and elevated interest rates.”

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is a global credit intelligence company that offers a range of data led and credit management services via a technology platform that spans across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with $55 billion (USD) assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL, in addition to offering outsourced operational support services to both financial and non-financial clients. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending, with a particular focus on clients whose customers are underserved by traditional mainstream lenders. Follow on LinkedIn.

