PeopleKeep Receives Silver Stevie® Award for Helping Small to Midsize Companies Offer Health and Stipend Benefits

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRAs—PeopleKeep, the leader in personalized benefits for small to midsize organizations, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award as the Computer Software Company of the Year in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.

PeopleKeep is the only company that offers both HRA and stipend administration software, allowing employers to build an individualized benefits package without having to use multiple systems.

“The Stevie is a great honor because it recognizes our strong efforts to help smaller companies compete in recruiting and keeping great employees by offering the most affordable, flexible, inclusive and tailored benefits,” said Victoria Glickman Hodgkins, PeopleKeep CEO.

Judges highlighted that “the fact that the company has processed over 90,000 unique employee reimbursement requests and enables employers to offer employees over $27 million annually to spend on health and wellness benefits is impressive” and PeopleKeep’s “important accomplishments are backed up by data.”

During the past year, PeopleKeep made outstanding contributions and improvements to the platform, including:

Establishing a clear product roadmap that allows businesses of all sizes to offer stipends or fringe benefits for wellness, remote work expenses and more.

Scaling the platform. Supported by AWS, PeopleKeep's software is highly scalable, stable and resilient.

Improving user experience by establishing integrations with key partners, such as StrideHealth, which provides a fully digital health insurance marketplace , and HSAStore, which allows employees to find HRA-eligible products easily.

Last month, PeopleKeep won a 2023 Bronze Stevie Award for the fourth year in a row for excellence in customer service.

In addition, PeopleKeep has invested in closing the gap in market insight from small to midsize employers by researching and publishing several unique reports, including a three-part survey across various industries in May 2022, revealing the misalignment between small and midsize employers and their employees on benefits, as well as reports about how companies use qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangements (QSEHRA) and individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements (ICHRA).

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony in New York on June 13. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

