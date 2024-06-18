Pentax 17 35mm Film Camera Half Frame Point & Shoot Introduced; First Look YouTube Video, Learn More and Preorder Info at B&H

Photography News: Pentax announces the 17 first camera from its Film Project initiative: a half-frame point-and-shoot built from the ground up.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce the Pentax 17, a wholly new film camera developed under the brand’s Film Project initiative. This camera is a 35mm half-frame point-and-shoot film camera, meaning it captures images that measure 17 x 24mm on 35mm roll film (compared to the 36 x 24mm image area of traditional “full frame” 35mm film cameras). Beyond the distinct format, the Pentax 17 is a true point-and-shoot camera, offering straightforward, intuitive control to capture everyday scenes with ease.

Pentax 17 Film Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1834281-REG/pentax_17_film_camera.html

35mm Half-Frame Film Camera

HD PENTAX HF 25mm f/3.5 Traditional Lens

Manual Zone Focus with Macro Setting

Window Viewfinder with Dual Frame Lines

Autoexposure, Program, and Bokeh Modes

Built-In Flash, Flash AE Modes

Exposure Compensation and ISO Dials

Manual Film Advance Lever & Film Rewind

Takes 1x CR2 Battery

2.5mm Remote Cable Switch Terminal

The Pentax 17 film camera’s built-in lens is an HD PENTAX HF 25mm f/3.5 Traditional optic, which uses manual zone focusing for control. Pentax claims this is one area of distinction the 17 has over past historic cameras, with a modern optical design being used alongside Pentax’s contemporary HD coating to suppress flare and generate rich, saturated colors.

For focusing, the lens uses a six-step zone system that can focus as close as about 9.5” away. The six zones are represented by icons on top of the lens (which is also visible from within the viewfinder): flowers for macro, a knife and fork for close-up, a single person, two people, a group of people, and a mountain for distant subjects from 17’ to infinity. The actual measurements these icons represent are also printed on the front of the camera in case you want to make more informed guesses for focusing.

In terms of exposure control, photographers are able to manually set the ISO/ASA dial, adjust exposure compensation by +/- 3 EV, and utilize a mode dial to force the built-in flash to fire, to force the flash off, or to have the camera automatically determine exposure settings, including whether the flash is needed. Additional controls on the camera or manual and mechanical, including the classic film advance lever and manual film remind once a roll is finished.

The Pentax 17 camera has a window-style optical viewfinder (non TTL) with brightline frame-lines for composition accuracy; these lines also include two notches to help compensate for parallax when using the close-up focus setting. On the side of the finder are orange and blue LEDs, which alert when the built-in flash is fully charged, when the battery level is low, or when there is a chance to underexpose the frame.

The Pentax 17 is one of the more unique and exciting cameras launching in 2024; it’s a stark contrast to the latest digital cameras and something that decidedly emphasizes having fun with photography.

Pentax 17 Half Frame 35mm Camera – YouTube Video First Look



https://youtu.be/U-EFtdVEnNQ

Learn More about the Pentax 17 Half Frame 35mm Film Camera at B&H Explora



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/finally-a-new-film-camera-announcing-the-pentax-17

