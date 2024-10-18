PensionPro, Finch Partner to Automate the Collection of Critical Plan Sponsor Information

New Partnership Reduces Manual Work for TPAs and Streamlines Plan Administration

HARRISBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AmericanTCS’s PensionPro, a provider of workflow automation software for third-party administrators (TPAs), announced today it is partnering with Finch, a unified API platform. This partnership will enable TPAs to automatically collect standardized payroll and census data directly from employers’ payroll systems.





The challenges associated with accessing timely, accurate and standardized sponsor data have long plagued TPAs and recordkeepers. For decades, the norm has been to rely on manual data entry or bulk file transfers, both of which are time-consuming, costly and impossible to scale. As the industry sees an influx of new plans in the wake of SECURE Act 2.0, retirement providers need a fast, reliable and secure way to collect sponsor data.

This new collaboration between PensionPro and Finch will automate the collection of critical sponsor information and dramatically simplify onboarding and administration for sponsors through Finch Connect. TPAs can either embed the Finch Connect interface into their own platform or simply share a link to enable sponsors to connect their payroll system. Once the connection is established, the TPA can automatically pull census and payroll data from the payroll system into PensionPro’s platform.

Finch stands out in this space for their API-first approach, supporting direct API integration with leading payroll providers like Gusto, Quickbooks, ADP and Paychex. This allows them to facilitate fast data delivery and to standardize the data from each provider to match the format used by the PensionPro platform, eliminating the need to manually format incoming sponsor data.

“ Accurate payroll data is critical to TPAs, and this partnership gives them an automated solution for acquiring that data for their administrative workflows. Finch has a great product and relationships with a large number of payroll providers that will power efficiency for PensionPro customers,” said Darren Conner, PensionPro’s Chief Operating Officer. “ We are excited to partner with Finch to broaden the connected solutions available to TPAs and help evolve the way they work.”

Jeremy Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Finch, added, “ This partnership is a major win for the retirement industry. For too long, TPAs and recordkeepers have been bogged down by manual, inefficient processes because they had no alternative. We’re excited to work with leaders like PensionPro to modernize this industry so TPAs can focus on providing the best possible service to plan sponsors.”

About PensionPro

PensionPro, an AmericanTCS business, was formed in 2010 as a solution for TPAs in the increasingly complex world of pension management and business management technology. PensionPro develops TPA specific software to track and manage Clients, Plans, Contacts and Projects. The software suite focuses on providing tools for managing projects and analyzing profitability by reviewing employee time and client fees. Plan sponsor website integration further enhances a TPA firm’s ability to easily and securely gather information and deliver documents to their clients and referral sources. PensionPro’s cloud service model also removes the burden of handling an enterprise level IT infrastructure required to run the applications.

About Finch

Finch is the leading unified API platform for seamless HRIS and payroll integrations. The platform helps HR, Retirement, and Benefits companies to easily access and manage data from employment systems of record, simplifying tasks like employer onboarding, benefits enrollment, HR automation, and compliance audits. Trusted by apps like Human Interest, Carta, and Secureframe, Finch enables secure data connectivity for over 40,000 employers. As the world moves toward standardized and interconnected data systems, Finch’s is building the infrastructure for a secure, connected, and programmable employment ecosystem for all. Learn more at tryfinch.com.

