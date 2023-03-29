Penny Finance Prepares for TechStars Future of Longevity Demo Day Showcase

AI-Powered Financial Planning Platform, Helping 10,000 Women Take Control of Their Financial Futures, Set for Highly-Anticipated, Invite-Only Demo Day on April 3

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Penny Finance, an online financial planning platform for women, is preparing to showcase its technology at the TechStars Future of Longevity Accelerator’s “Demo Day” on April 3, 2023. The TechStars program, run in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, a Melinda French Gates company, focuses on innovative, tech-based solutions that address the unmet needs of older adults and their caregivers. Penny Finance is one of the ten extraordinary startups selected to participate in the program, culminating with the invite-only Demo Day on April 3.

Currently, working women retire with only one-third of the wealth of their male counterparts. Too often, women are late to the game when funding their retirements due to student loan debt, childcare and caregiving expenses, and limited access to a financial advisor. Penny Finance’s AI-powered financial planning platform seeks to change that by empowering women to take control of their finances and reduce debt. Penny’s digital mentorship helps women make small but meaningful changes to their spending and saving habits and learn more about investing to create a strong foundation for financial freedom, wealth, and security. Since launching its online community in January, Penny Finance has grown to support 10,000 subscribers, with new members signing up from all 50 states.

TechStars Demo Day provides an opportunity for the Future of Longevity accelerator cohort to display the results of their hard work and describe their growth potential to key stakeholders in the tech ecosystem. Showcasing their solutions at the live, invite-only event will help the startups gain visibility, receive critical feedback from experts, and create opportunities for further growth and success in the future.

“I am honored to be part of this TechStars cohort of startups who are disrupting the status quo and rethinking how we approach meeting the needs of unpaid caregivers,” said Penny Finance CEO and Founder Crissi Cole. “Penny’s easy-to-understand financial advising service gives women the tools and education to rewrite their money story. Penny Finance is accelerating wealth creation so women can choose the life they want. I look forward to showing the TechStars community what we can do.”

