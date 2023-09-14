Pennsylvania’s Bryn Mawr College Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Bolster Commitment to Accessibility Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Located in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Bryn Mawr College has selected YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to enhance the accessibility of digital media and course materials campuswide.





The college, which already has robust accessibility guidelines that go beyond Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards, was seeking an integrated accessibility solution compatible with Moodle learning management system (LMS). YuJa Panorama integrates with all major LMS Platforms to help instructors ensure they are providing accessible course content to their students, including real-time suggestions, the ability to provide alternative formats, custom website accessibility profiles, analytics and reporting, and more. University officials also were excited about the ability to edit remediation instruction guidelines to meet institutional practices.

“Choosing a digital accessibility platform isn’t just about compliance; it’s about providing a diverse community of students with tools to meet their learning needs,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Selecting YuJa Panorama is a reflection of Bryn Mawr’s commitment to inclusivity and equal access for all, and we’re excited for them to have a single, comprehensive platform to meet all their accessibility needs.”

ABOUT BRYN MAWR COLLEGE

Bryn Mawr is a distinguished women’s college located on a beautiful residential campus outside a major metropolitan area in Pennsylvania. Two distinctive coed graduate schools and a post-baccalaureate premedical program enrich the College community and offer opportunities for advanced study. At Bryn Mawr, students choose from a wide array of majors in the sciences, social sciences, and the humanities. The College is a leader in academic innovation, with a particular focus on putting learning into action through research, fieldwork, community and social justice engagement, and internships.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

