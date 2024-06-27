PENN Entertainment Levels Up Loyalty Rewards for Millions of PENN Play™ Members with Ticketmaster

PENN Entertainment is expanding its partnership with Ticketmaster to enhance PENN Play™, its industry-leading customer loyalty offering.

Members can now connect their PENN Play Member Rewards and Ticketmaster accounts to use PENN Cash for tickets to concerts, sporting events and shows, providing a new convenient payment option.

WYOMISSING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PENN Entertainment Inc. (“PENN”) (Nasdaq: PENN) today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Ticketmaster to offer exciting new benefits for its more than 30 million loyalty members. Starting today, PENN Play members can redeem rewards for tickets to live events through Ticketmaster. Additionally, PENN will have on-site activations at five amphitheaters across the U.S., further enhancing the live event experience for PENN Play members.





With the global demand for live events reaching new heights, recent research shows that almost all fans are eager to join a loyalty program offering live event perks, with many even willing to switch programs for one offering access to live events¹. Now, PENN Play members can snag tickets for the hottest concerts, sporting events, shows, and more on Ticketmaster with PENN Cash.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Ticketmaster and enhance the PENN Play loyalty program by providing our members with direct access to a vast portfolio of concerts, shows and sporting events,” said Jennifer Weissman, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, PENN Entertainment. “This exclusive benefit further strengthens our industry-leading loyalty program, deepens our engagement with our millions of loyalty members, and creates more ways for our customers to find their fun with ease.”

“Today’s fans want more than passive entertainment – they look for immersive live experiences that create connections and make them feel appreciated,” said Frank Gutierrez, EVP and Global Head, ECommerce Sponsorship, Live Nation and Ticketmaster. “Our partnership with PENN Play brings together digital engagement and real-world excitement, making it easy for fans to find the events they love.”

How It Works

Simply connect your PENN Play rewards and Ticketmaster accounts, and you’ll be ready to pay for all or part of your transaction with PENN Cash when you purchase tickets to your next event on Ticketmaster.com.

¹ Source: Live Nation Custom Loyalty Study, 2023

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (“PENN,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”), is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. PENN operates 43 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 19 jurisdictions and iCasino in five jurisdictions, under a portfolio of well-recognized brands including Hollywood Casino®, L’Auberge®, ESPN BET™ and theScore BET Sportsbook and Casino®. In August 2023, PENN entered into a transformative, exclusive long-term strategic alliance with ESPN, Inc. and ESPN Enterprises, Inc. (together, “ESPN”) relating to online sports betting within the United States. PENN’s ability to leverage the leading sports media brands in the United States (ESPN) and Canada (theScore) is central to our highly differentiated strategy to expand our footprint and efficiently grow our customer ecosystem. The Company’s focus on organic cross-sell opportunities is reinforced by our market-leading retail casinos, sports media assets, and technology, including a proprietary state-of-the-art, fully integrated digital sports and iCasino betting platform and an in-house iCasino content studio. PENN’s portfolio is further bolstered by our industry-leading PENN Play™ customer loyalty program, which offers our over 30 million members a unique set of rewards and experiences across business channels.

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the world’s largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services. Through official partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports teams, festivals, performing arts centers and theaters, Ticketmaster processes 600 million tickets per year across 35+ different countries. Ticketmaster is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

