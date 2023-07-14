PENN Entertainment Completes Migration of Barstool Sportsbook & Casino to Proprietary Technology Platform

– Major Product Improvements Significantly Upgrade User Experience with Streamlined Navigation, Faster Load Times, Expanded Wagering Markets, Enhanced Promotions, More Barstool Exclusives and Deeper Integrations with theScore app –

WYOMISSING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PENN) is pleased to announce that it has released a new and improved Barstool Sportsbook & Casino following the successful full-scale migration to the Company’s proprietary online gaming technology platform (“PENN Interactive Gaming Platform”). The migration to PENN’s custom technology stack in the U.S. is a major achievement that brings all components of its online gaming operation in-house and significantly enhances the Barstool Sportsbook product offering.





The migration to the state-of-the-art technology platform was completed simultaneously across all 16 jurisdictions where Barstool Sportsbook operates during the MLB All-Star Break. The platform deployment and product upgrade completes PENN’s long-term strategic objective to achieve technology independence, which includes the acquisition of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore”) and launch of Penn Game Studios in 2021.

Custom built for the North American market, the vertically integrated technology stack increases platform stability and is designed to be easily scalable to expand into new markets and meet evolving regulatory requirements. The Company has also fully upgraded the Barstool Sportsbook product with numerous enhancements, including:

Streamlined navigation and search across sportsbook markets and casino games

More wagering markets, including expanded player props and in-game betting

Greater personalization capabilities, enhanced promotions and more Barstool exclusive offers

Faster load times, deposits and withdrawals

Improved cash out availability

Deeper integrations with theScore media app, allowing users to build and track their betslips within theScore

“Migrating onto our proprietary technology platform and introducing a fully upgraded Barstool Sportsbook is a milestone achievement,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment. “Having full control of our product and roadmap will lead to improved operational efficiency and the ability to quickly introduce new features, bespoke promotions and wagering markets. I want to congratulate our Interactive team members who worked tirelessly to ensure a successful on schedule migration, which better positions us to compete in the online gaming space.”

“A technology migration of this scale requires an enormous amount of coordination and planning, and I’m extremely proud of our Interactive team who stepped up to the challenge to execute this complex project on time and with minimal disruption to customers,” said Benjie Levy, Head of Penn Interactive and President and COO, theScore. “Deploying our technology infrastructure puts our experienced in-house team, who built the platform from the ground up, in full control of the end-to-end customer journey and all product development. With this proven technology powering a significantly enhanced Barstool Sportsbook, we are primed to deliver a world class online sportsbook and casino experience to customers in the U.S.”

