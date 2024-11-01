Penguin Solutions Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Tech innovator continues progress toward meaningful long-term sustainability goals

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PENG #CorporateResponsibility—Penguin Solutions, Inc. (“Penguin”) (Nasdaq: PENG) today released the 2023 Penguin Solutions Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, the fourth annual record of the company’s progress on its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The report provides a transparent account of the company’s ongoing commitment to maintaining high standards of safety and ethical conduct, cultivating a workplace culture that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion, and giving back to the global communities in which it operates.









Over the past four years, Penguin Solutions has established a suite of meaningful ESG goals. The 2023 ESG Report shows how the company is working to fulfill these long-term aims by building on progress made in previous years. In 2023, Penguin Solutions:

Reduced total Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 76% and converted a second site to run on 100% renewable energy, achieving 78% of its energy from this renewable (Penguin Solutions’ first site went 100% renewable in 2021.);

Conducted a global study of gender pay parity that expands on last year’s U.S.-only review;

Stayed engaged with industry peers on sustainability concerns by maintaining membership in the Responsible Business Alliance; and

Streamlined and fortified its global information security program to help stay ahead of current and emerging risks.

“During the last calendar year, we made great strides on our ESG initiatives,” said Mark Adams, president and CEO of Penguin Solutions. “I am incredibly proud of our team, our unwavering commitment to corporate responsibility across the company, and the progress we are making toward a sustainable future.”

In 2024, Penguin Solutions conducted its first formal double materiality assessment, which involved interviews with key stakeholders on a range of ESG topics. This assessment drew on best practices from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UN Global Compact (UNGC), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

To read the full report, click here: 2023 Penguin Solutions ESG Report.

