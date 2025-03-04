Penguin Solutions Expands Its AI Infrastructure Management Software Platform and Introduces Robust AI Optimization Service

New multi-tenancy support, simplified workflows and controls, and predictive automation enable enterprises to rapidly and effectively manage and optimize AI infrastructure at scale

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PENG #AI--Penguin Solutions, Inc. (Penguin Solutions; Nasdaq: PENG) today announced the expansion of its ICE ClusterWare™ software platform, (formerly Scyld ClusterWare®) with multi-tenancy support, streamlined workflows, and enhanced controls to help enterprises build fully optimized AI ecosystems that scale seamlessly—known as Intelligent Compute Environments.

Additionally, Penguin Solutions unveiled its ICE ClusterWare AIM™ service, an advanced optimization service designed to maximize performance, availability, and operational efficiency of AI infrastructure through predictive automation.

“AI computing demands an integrated, intelligent approach that goes beyond traditional IT infrastructure,” said Trey Layton, vice president of software and product management, Penguin Solutions. “With ICE ClusterWare software and ICE ClusterWare AIM service, we enable enterprises to build intelligent compute environments that optimize efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness—ensuring AI workloads run at peak performance while minimizing operational complexity.”

The ICE ClusterWare software platform is a hardware-agnostic, intelligent software platform for managing, scaling, and optimizing AI, HPC, and data infrastructure. It combines open-source, industry-standard, and third-party tools with Penguin Solutions’ innovative software to create the foundation of an Intelligent Compute Environment, enabling IT leaders to confidently deploy and scale complex infrastructure that meets the specific business needs of their organizations.

With the latest updates, the ICE ClusterWare software platform now includes:

Multi-tenancy Foundational Support – Enables secure, logical resource isolation and dynamic workload partitioning for multiple users and departments from which further multi-tenancy capabilities will be added.

– Enables secure, logical and dynamic for multiple users and departments from which further multi-tenancy capabilities will be added. Enhanced Orchestration Controls – Introduces a unified control plane for managing sub-clusters and associated infrastructure.

– Introduces a for managing sub-clusters and associated infrastructure. Streamlined Workflows – Simplifies AI infrastructure deployment and scaling through automated policy enforcement and intelligent job scheduling.

The new ICE ClusterWare AIM service applies Penguin Solutions’ patent-pending software, automation, and operational intelligence, derived from managing more than two billion hours of GPU runtime. Designed for IT and data center operations teams managing large-scale AI and HPC clusters, ICE ClusterWare AIM service delivers:

Automated Remediation – Detects and resolves system inefficiencies before they impact performance.

– Detects and resolves system inefficiencies before they impact performance. Prescriptive Maintenance – Uses patent pending technology to identify and mitigate failures before they occur, reducing downtime.

– Uses patent pending technology to identify and mitigate failures before they occur, reducing downtime. Operational Efficiency at Scale – Working with common scheduling software, optimizes workload distribution to maximize GPU utilization and improve ROI on AI infrastructure investments.

“Navigating AI infrastructure at scale is a challenge—traditional IT approaches often lead to underutilized GPU clusters, operating at only 50% of their potential value,” said Ashish Nadkarni, IDC Group Vice President and General Manager, Worldwide Infrastructure Research. “Without the right tools and expertise, AI infrastructure quickly becomes expensive and difficult to scale. Penguin Solutions’ ICE ClusterWare software and AIM services provide organizations with an integrated, automated approach to AI infrastructure, making it easier to deploy, manage, and optimize high-performance environments.”

Penguin Solutions’ ICE ClusterWare software platform and ICE ClusterWare AIM service are included in Penguin Solutions OriginAI® Infrastructure Solution. All are built leveraging the company’s 25+ years of experience designing, building, deploying and managing advanced computing, including more than 85,000 GPUs currently deployed and managed.

Penguin Solutions will showcase its ICE ClusterWare software platform and OriginAI® infrastructure solution at NVIDIA GTC 2025, booth #332, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, the week of March 17, 2025.

