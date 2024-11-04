Peloton Announces Fourth Annual ESG Report, Highlighting Progress on Impact Initiatives

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) published its fourth annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report today, highlighting progress made in the 2024 fiscal year (FY) towards its social and environmental impact goals.





“At Peloton, we are reshaping how millions engage with fitness and wellbeing and are committed to making physical fitness and mental health more accessible to everyone,” said Karen Boone, Interim CEO and President. “By supporting the wellbeing, development, and growth of our global team members, and advancing our environmental sustainability efforts, we are taking action to create lasting impact. Our latest ESG report showcases the strides we’re making towards our goals while continuing to innovate and deliver the best fitness experiences to our Members. As we pursue a more equitable, healthy, and sustainable future, we remain dedicated to accountability and transparency in every step of this journey.”

Highlights from the FY 2024 ESG report include:

Carbon emissions reduction targets: Peloton is on track to submit its emissions-reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) by the end of 2025. These targets will guide the company’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and align with global climate goals.

Renewable energy sourcing: Peloton is working towards sourcing 100% renewable energy for its global operations by end of FY26. In FY24, the company procured renewable energy certificates to cover ~80% of its global energy use, marking an important milestone toward this goal.

Circularity progress: Peloton is making strides towards its circularity goals by keeping connected fitness products in use through its refurbished and rental programs, as well as implementing new developments to support repairs and serviceability. Additionally, the company completed its first-ever product carbon footprint assessment for the Peloton Bike, marking an important step in its sustainability journey.

Social impact programs: Peloton celebrated three years of social impact partnerships across the US, UK, Canada, Germany and Australia; reaching ~199,000 individuals in the past year through Peloton’s Wellbeing for Life community engagement program.

Corporate equality recognition: Peloton earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, highlighting the company’s leadership in LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion, and reflecting its broader commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Adaptive fitness programs: In partnership with Paralympian Tom Miazga, Peloton launched the Seated Adaptive Transfer Program in December 2023. This program, which offers strength and meditation classes designed for seated athletes, reflects Peloton’s ongoing commitment to making fitness accessible for everyone.

For more information, visit the Peloton ESG website or download the full ESG report here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report includes goals, initiatives, and forward-looking statements (Forward-Looking Statements) that are statements other than statements of historical facts and statements in the future tense. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding progress on our social and environmental impact goals, including carbon emissions targets, renewable energy sourcing, circularity, social impact programs, corporate equality and adaptive fitness programs, and our environmental and sustainability efforts. In some cases, you can identify Forward-Looking Statements by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all Forward-Looking Statements contain these words. Forward-Looking Statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially, and adversely, due to a variety of factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and our other Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website and the SEC website.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation and expressly disclaim any duty to update any of these Forward-Looking Statements for any reason after the date of this report or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on Forward‑Looking Statements.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, travelling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Contacts

Media:

Jaisa Dominguez



press@onepeloton.com

Investor Relations:

James Marsh



investor@onepeloton.com

ESG:

April Lecato



esg@onepeloton.com