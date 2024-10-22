Peloton and Costco to Partner During Holiday Season to Offer Bike+ at 300 US Costco Stores and Nationwide on Costco.com

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) today announced a partnership where Costco will sell the Peloton Bike+ in 300 of its US stores and on Costco.com this holiday season. Starting November 1, Costco members will be able to purchase an exclusive Bike+ bundle through February 15, 2025, or while supplies last.





This partnership marks Peloton’s first seasonal retail collaboration in the United States, partnering with a company dedicated to bringing its 136 million loyal members the best possible value on quality, brand-name merchandise. As Peloton continues to expand its third-party retail relationships, Costco allows the company to create additional exposure for its premium connected fitness experience among an affluent, net-new audience during the important holiday season.

“ The Costco brand is incredibly powerful and respected in the US and abroad. Costco members know they are shopping for high quality products from trusted brands with the best value,” said Dion Camp Sanders, Chief Emerging Business Officer, Peloton. “ We’re excited to learn from this first seasonal collaboration in the US and hopefully expand distribution of Peloton products to new geographic markets with Costco in the future.”

The Peloton Bike+ will be self assembly, is expected to retail for $1,999 in-store and $2,199 online (including delivery), and comes with a 48-month extended warranty. The All-Access Membership, required to access content on the Peloton Bike+ for $44 USD/month, allows Members to create accounts for the entire household. This Membership provides unlimited access to Peloton’s content library with 16 modalities from cycling to bike bootcamp, strength, pilates, meditation, and more. Learn more at onepeloton.com.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Contacts

Press:

Letena Lindsay



press@onepeloton.com