Home Business Wire Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced that Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, and Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:


  • The Citizens JMP Technology Conference (https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp62/pega/1653715). Alan Trefler and Ken Stillwell will host an in-person Pega presentation, scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST) in San Francisco, CA.
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets 2024 Emerging Technology Summit (https://wsw.com/webcast/key28/pega/1658823). Ken Stillwell will host an in-person Pega presentation, scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) in San Francisco, CA.
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030424a_js/?entity=63_RWC06RI) Ken Stillwell will host an in-person Pega presentation, scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 2:50 p.m. PST (5:50 p.m. EST) in San Francisco, CA.

Archives of the presentations will be available from the Investors page of Pega’s website for a limited time.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman

VP, Corporate Communications

lisa.pintchman@pega.com
617-866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact:
Peter Welburn

VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
617-498-8968

Articoli correlati

Transphorm Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results and Provides Business Update

Business Wire Business Wire -
GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a global leader in GaN, the future of next generation power systems, announced today...
Continua a leggere

RingCentral Appoints Prat Bhatt to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid...
Continua a leggere

Amplitude Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Annual recurring revenue was $281 million, up 10% year-over-year Fourth quarter revenue of $71.4 million, up 9% year-over-year Fiscal 2023 revenue...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php