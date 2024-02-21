Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced that Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, and Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:





The Citizens JMP Technology Conference (https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp62/pega/1653715). Alan Trefler and Ken Stillwell will host an in-person Pega presentation, scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST) in San Francisco, CA.

(https://wsw.com/webcast/key28/pega/1658823). Ken Stillwell will host an in-person Pega presentation, scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) in San Francisco, CA. Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030424a_js/?entity=63_RWC06RI) Ken Stillwell will host an in-person Pega presentation, scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 2:50 p.m. PST (5:50 p.m. EST) in San Francisco, CA.

Archives of the presentations will be available from the Investors page of Pega’s website for a limited time.

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

