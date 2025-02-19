Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), The Enterprise Transformation Company™, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Citizens JMP Technology Conference (https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp64/pega/1656269). Ken Stillwell will host an in-person Pega presentation, scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST) in San Francisco, CA.

(https://wsw.com/webcast/key33/pega/1653715). Ken Stillwell will host an in-person Pega presentation, scheduled for Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. PST (2:00 p.m. EST) in San Francisco, CA. Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference ( https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1708055&tp_key=eb197e406b&tp_special=8 ) . Ken Stillwell will host an in-person Pega presentation, scheduled for Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 9:15 a.m. PST (12:15 p.m. EST) in San Francisco, CA.

Archives of the presentations will be available from the Investors page of Pega’s website for a limited time.

About Pegasystems

Pega is The Enterprise Transformation Company that helps organizations Build for Change® with enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation. Many of the world’s most influential businesses rely on our platform to solve their most pressing challenges, from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

