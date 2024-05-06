Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced that Alan Trefler, Founder and CEO, and Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conference:





52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc24/sessions/51306-pegasystems-inc/webcast). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled for Monday, May 20, 2024 at 3:50 p.m. EDT (12:50 p.m. PDT) in Boston, MA.

Archives of the presentation will be available from the Investors page of Pega’s website for a limited time.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

