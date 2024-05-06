Home Business Wire Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced that Alan Trefler, Founder and CEO, and Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conference:


Archives of the presentation will be available from the Investors page of Pega’s website for a limited time.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman

VP, Corporate Communications

lisa.pintchman@pega.com
617-866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact:
Peter Welburn

VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
617-498-8968

