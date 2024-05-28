Pega to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld iNspire 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced that an in-person Investor Session will be held at PegaWorld iNspire 2024 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, hosted by Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega.





The Investor Session is scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. EDT) and will be available live via webcast at https://app.webinar.net/94m85OY0lKa. A replay will also be available on the Investors page of Pega’s website for a limited time.

The agenda will include updates on Pega’s vision, go-to-market strategy, product innovation, and financial model. There will also be time on the agenda for a live demonstration of Pega GenAI BlueprintTM as well as questions and answers. To submit your questions in advance, please email PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com or you may also submit your questions from the live webcast at https://app.webinar.net/94m85OY0lKa.

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

