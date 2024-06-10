Pega to Expand GenAI Framework with Google Cloud & AWS, to Allow for Enterprise Generative AI Choice

New connectors to be provided so Pega clients can leverage generative AI capabilities to their employees and customers utilizing their preferred LLM

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced an expansion of its Pega GenAI™ capabilities to connect to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud’s Large Language Models (LLMs). The additions are designed to allow Pega clients to effectively leverage the integration of generative AI technologies powered by AWS and Google Cloud into the decisions and workflows within Pega Platform. These services will be on display at PegaWorld iNspire, the annual conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on June 9-11. The new capabilities are expected to be available in the second half of 2024.

With this expansion, Pega’s enterprise platform will provide clients the ability to connect with a vast range of generative AI services and models with Pega GenAI architecture to support generative AI models within Pega solutions. These will include solutions from AWS, including Amazon Bedrock – a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API – and Amazon Titan; from Google Cloud, including Vertex AI and Google Gemini; and Claude from Anthropic. This provides a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI.

Enterprises that leverage Pega for generative AI-infused development, engagement, service and back-to-front office operations workflows will benefit from unified governance, auditability, and controls across all applications of generative AI throughout their operations. Pega GenAI is available to all Pega clients through Pega Cloud.

AWS and Google Cloud generative AI models will be available in Pega Connect GenAI, a plug and play architecture that allows low-code developers to author prompts and get immediate value from generative AI in any workflow or decision. This enables Pega low-code developers to build custom generative AI-powered capabilities into their workflows to help boost the productivity of employees and agents interacting with them. For example, if a process, such as a claims or approvals workflow, includes a range of documents, Pega GenAI can be used to build a component to summarize documents on the fly and give end-users an at-a-glance overview of critical information when they open their assignments.

AWS and Google Cloud will be presenters at PegaWorld iNspire. AWS will discuss how it and Pega will enable businesses to extract real value by deploying generative AI responsibly on Monday, June 10th at 3:15 pm. Visit them at Booth 28 to learn more. Google Cloud will discuss how it and Pega are driving innovation with generative AI on Tuesday, June 11th at 2:15 pm. Visit them at Booth 14 to learn more.

For more information, visit www.pegaworld.com

“The generative AI market is evolving rapidly as are generative AI strategies,” said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer, Pega. “Clients know the best model for them will depend on a variety of factors, including their own strategy and infrastructure, effectiveness, performance, speed, trust, and cost, so having choice is key. The extension of these relationships underline Pega’s commitment to becoming the workflow backbone for generative AI solutions to enable truly transformational change for our clients. Our trusted partners play an important role in helping us to deliver these outcomes.”

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Pega and provide its clients with access to our curated set of over 150 models in Vertex AI,” said Rodrigo Rocha, Head of Global Apps ISV Partnerships, Google Cloud. “Generative AI empowers organizations to transform their operations, making it more important than ever to equip customers with the ability to choose the best model to suit their business needs.”

