Pega to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, after market close.


A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1 (888) 596-4144 (domestic) or 1 (646) 968-2525 (international) and using conference ID 1559653, or via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/436307495 by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event’s broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

