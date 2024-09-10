Pega Recognized as Highest Ranked Vendor by Gartner in 2024 Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation Platforms

Pega Sales Automation receives highest scores for all use cases for the fourth consecutive year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced Gartner Research has recognized Pega in their Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation Platforms report (1). Pega earned the highest score of all vendors and use cases evaluated, including B2B, B2C, and Indirect/relationship Sales.





In the report, Gartner explains, “ Over the next year, some SFA platforms will provide autonomous and semiautonomous AI software agents to execute sales processes, such as prospecting or seller roleplay assistants.” The report goes on to recommend buyers “ Seek out vendors who can offer configurability and extensibility via their sales AI studio/admin capabilities. More importantly, look at ways that they combine traditional AI approaches and GenAI approaches for a compounded effect.”

The report evaluated Pega Sales Automation™ as well as 12 additional sales force automation platform vendors across 12 main capabilities for the most common selling use cases. Pega Sales Automation is an industry-leading, AI-powered sales execution and engagement solution built on Pega Platform™, Pega’s platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation. Pega Sales Automation helps make every seller the best seller by automating and simplifying complex sales processes from end-to-end to close deals faster and deepen customer relationships.

This report is among Pega’s recent analyst recognitions for its enterprise AI and workflow automation capabilities. Pega was recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Service Solutions, Q1 2024 (2) and a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM), Q1 2024 report (3). Other recent recognition includes being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center 2023 (4) report, and The Forrester Wave™ for Core CRM Solutions, Q3 2022 (5) report. For more background on these and other analyst reports, visit www.pega.com/analyst-reports.

Quotes & Commentary:

“ While generative AI is quickly becoming table stakes for many leading organizations, sales operations leaders are still figuring out how to seamlessly integrate it into their processes to improve effectiveness while becoming more autonomous enterprises,” said Fortuné Alexander, senior director, product marketing, intelligent automation, Pega. “ This latest analyst recognition further supports Pega’s proven ability to infuse generative AI and traditional AI into our leading sales solution to optimize sales performance, anticipate customer needs, and simplify processes so salespeople can sell smarter and faster than ever before.”

Supporting Resources:

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

