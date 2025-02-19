Pega Launches Multi-Region Disaster Recovery Service to Safeguard Mission-Critical Operations Running on Pega Cloud

Enhanced Disaster Recovery service improves resilience and reliability across geographically dispersed regions during catastrophic events

WALTHAM, Mass--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), The Enterprise Transformation Company™, today announced the launch of its new multi-region Pega Enhanced Disaster Recovery (EDR) service for Pega Cloud™. The expanded service includes additional protections to meet the mission-critical needs of clients in highly regulated industries by providing two paired deployment regions separated by at least 125 miles. This helps ensure businesses can quickly resume operations with minimal data loss and downtime should disaster strike.

System downtime can result in significant financial losses and compliance violations. According to a 2014 Gartner study, the average cost of downtime is $5,600 per minute, which remains the minimum standard estimate for downtime costs today. To mitigate costly implications of unplanned incidents such as floods or hurricanes, Pega introduced a new, multi-region EDR service with greater separation between data sites. If disaster strikes in one region, another site will be up and running so businesses can remain operational and avoid potentially expensive and devastating financial and reputational impacts.

Available now, Pega EDR builds upon Pega Cloud’s existing disaster recovery capabilities with additional features including:

Business continuity features for optimal performance: Data replication ensures data is live with minimal replication lag across data stores, including cloud data, decision data, and cloud file storage. Pega EDR also reserves capacity for cluster/runtime needs to ensure availability during widespread failures so organizations can maintain operations for their customers during catastrophic events.

Data replication ensures data is live with minimal replication lag across data stores, including cloud data, decision data, and cloud file storage. Pega EDR also reserves capacity for cluster/runtime needs to ensure availability during widespread failures so organizations can maintain operations for their customers during catastrophic events. Advanced compliance and security: Consistent patching and updates for both active and ready regions eliminate compatibility and security concerns. Additionally, configurations are orchestrated across both active and ready regions to maintain consistency if businesses need to quickly switch from one to the other.

Consistent patching and updates for both active and ready regions eliminate compatibility and security concerns. Additionally, configurations are orchestrated across both active and ready regions to maintain consistency if businesses need to quickly switch from one to the other. Competitive regional recovery and recovery point objective times: During a catastrophic event, Pega EDR offers a regional time objective (RTO) of two hours, and a Recovery Point Objective (RPO) of 15 minutes. Building on Pega Cloud’s leading enterprise high availability RTO and RPO of four minutes and one minute, respectively, organizations can feel confident that their businesses will remain operational in a crisis.

Pega Enhanced Disaster Recovery is available as an additional purchase option for Pega Cloud clients in AWS Pega Cloud deployment regions. Pega Cloud ensures the most complete Pega experience available for Pega clients, including enhanced app deployment and performance, scalability and efficiency, security, and disaster recovery. scalability, efficiency, security, and disaster recovery. For more information, visit www.pega.com/products/cloud.

Quotes & Commentary:

" For today’s leading enterprises, system downtime isn’t just an inconvenience – it’s a serious threat to business operations and customer trust," said Frank Guerrera, chief cloud officer at Pega. " Pega Enhanced Disaster Recovery ensures that even in worst-case scenarios, clients can maintain operations and meet regulatory obligations while giving them confidence that their mission-critical systems will remain resilient no matter what challenges arise."

About Pegasystems

Pega is The Enterprise Transformation Company that helps organizations Build for Change® with enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation. Many of the world’s most influential businesses rely on our platform to solve their most pressing challenges, from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

