Pega Launches Customer Engagement Blueprint to Optimize AI-Powered Personalization

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), The Enterprise Transformation CompanyTM, today announced Pega Customer Engagement Blueprint, a generative AI-powered collaboration tool that helps marketing, customer experience, and AI practitioners design customer engagement programs with precision, speed, and clarity. This solution – powered by Pega GenAI BlueprintTM – provides scalability and advanced gen AI capabilities that enable any user to better understand, adapt, deliver, and grow AI-powered customer engagement across their organizations.

According to Gartner, almost one-third of organizations still find it challenging to incorporate their customer journey maps into their overall customer experience efforts. And while many brands use customer journey mapping tools to help, most lack adaptive real-time insights and are limited to static journey mapping that doesn’t reflect actual customer behavior. Pega Customer Engagement Blueprint leverages Pega’s powerful AI framework so users can collaborate online, map their vision from data models to brand strategy, and create a comprehensive roadmap for customer-centric programs that drive results.

Pega Customer Engagement Blueprint enables brands to optimize AI-driven personalization and journey orchestration, helping users quickly visualize customer journeys and improve strategies with new offers and capabilities. Whether creating a new program or expanding a current one, the tool can quickly design enterprise-grade strategies to simulate what a customer will experience with different marketing messages, offers, and programs. With Pega Customer Engagement Blueprint, any user at any stage in their organization’s customer engagement transformation can map out a robust program and understand how to apply those engagement strategies. Additional benefits include:

Better cross-functional alignment: Stakeholders can map, simulate, and visualize their engagement strategies in real time and quickly socialize with other stakeholders. This means less back-and-forth between teams so organizations can react quickly and efficiently to market changes or shifts in customer behavior.

Quickly build real-world artifacts, offers, and treatments: A dynamic visual experience allows users to see engagement messages change in real time based on the parameters they set. The tool can instantly build marketing treatments and offers according to user preference that can be implemented across channels and programs.

More strategic multi-channel planning: Users benefit from a strategic roadmap for harmonizing multi-channel execution. This helps deliver a clear and consistent vision for meaningful customer interactions and simulate how those interactions adapt as customers move and change directions throughout their journeys.

Seamless brand voice consistency: Brands can easily input organizational data into Pega Customer Engagement Blueprint to ensure outputs adhere to their unique voice. This not only creates a better, more tailored experience for each customer, but also yields consistent, brand-aligned experiences across all channels.

Integration with Pega Customer Decision HubTM: Pega Customer Decision Hub clients can quickly import their blueprints into 1:1 Operations Manager, which helps streamline change management processes. This integration helps brands uplevel existing engagement strategies with the ability to plan, build, test, and deploy adjustments to their next-best-action strategies faster and more accurately than before.

Pega Customer Engagement Blueprint is available now for anyone with a Pega login. For more information, visit https://www.pega.com/cdhblueprint.

Quotes and Commentary:

“ Brands know customer demands are increasing and need fast and engaging personalized interactions to stay relevant,” said Rob Walker, general manager, 1:1 customer engagement, Pega. “ Pega Customer Engagement Blueprint enables organizations to effortlessly visualize and simulate engagement strategies for any scenario across all channels and apply them in the real world. This helps brands quickly adapt and meet customers wherever they are on their journeys, resulting in stronger and more profitable customer relationships."

“ Pega Customer Engagement Blueprint represents a significant leap forward in how businesses can engage with their customers,” said Ryan Jessop, SVP and CXForward business unit head, Coforge. “ This tool will empower marketing and AI practitioners to design and execute customer engagement strategies with unparalleled precision and scalability. Pega Customer Engagement Blueprint enhances organizations’ ability to deliver personalized experiences at scale and helps ensure our clients can stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market. We anticipate this having a transformative impact on our customers' marketing programs.”

