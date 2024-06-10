Pega Honors Partners at PegaWorld 2024 for Driving Success and Accelerating Growth

Twelfth annual awards honor partners’ strategic digital transformation for clients

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced the winners of the 2024 Pega Partner Innovation Awards at its annual PegaWorld® iNspire user conference. The awards recognize Pega partners with an ability to deliver exceptional client outcomes through Pega’s low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation.

Pegasystems partners with a global ecosystem of best-in-class partners. These partners provide services and solutions to address some of the most significant challenges faced by leading organizations worldwide. Leveraging their deep experience and industry best practices, they enhance Pega’s world-class solutions, enabling organizations to achieve industry-leading business outcomes.

The awards are presented in four categories: Partner of the Year, Technology Partner, Market Maker, and Delivery Excellence. Pega Partners were also recognized across three other categories based on building differentiated solutions using Pega software: Engagement Award, Innovation Award, and Industry Award. This year’s recipients are as follows:

Partner of the Year

Capgemini for overall excellence and achievements in end-to-end transformation across enterprises worldwide with a focus on delivery excellence, innovation, and client success.​

Technology Partner

AWS for their commitment and investment to solution development, integration, and customer satisfaction.

Market Maker

Accenture for investing and growing their Pega business with new use cases, specializations, and overall Pega practice investment in skills and marketplace solutions.

Delivery Excellence

Aaseya for driving successful client outcomes by obtaining and applying the latest technologies to solve client challenges.

Engagement Award

Accenture in 1:1 customer engagement for demonstrating exceptional capabilities in delivering personalized, contextual, and relevant experiences to customers.

in for demonstrating exceptional capabilities in delivering personalized, contextual, and relevant experiences to customers. Infosys in customer service for demonstrating exceptional and innovative capabilities in delivering superior customer service and support to our mutual clients to deliver improved customer satisfaction and retention.

in for demonstrating exceptional and innovative capabilities in delivering superior customer service and support to our mutual clients to deliver improved customer satisfaction and retention. Coforge in intelligent automation for demonstrating exceptional capabilities in delivering end-to-end automation solutions that optimize business processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive operational efficiency to support their clients in achieving significant business outcomes.

Innovation Award

TCS for Pioneer , helping their clients achieve improved agility, scalability, security, performance, and innovation on Pega Cloud using Pega’s latest technology.

for , helping their clients achieve improved agility, scalability, security, performance, and innovation on Pega using Pega’s latest technology. EY for User Experience , creating applications on the Pega platform that are scalable, elegant, efficient, and automatically updated with the latest best practices.

for , creating applications on the Pega platform that are scalable, elegant, efficient, and automatically updated with the latest best practices. Areteans for outstanding social responsibility and sustainability of the partner’s business practices and contributions to society and the environment, such as ethical standards, diversity and inclusion, environmental and social impact.

for outstanding of the partner’s business practices and contributions to society and the environment, such as ethical standards, diversity and inclusion, environmental and social impact. Virtusa for their exceptional partnership in pioneering Pega Blueprint . Using Generative AI, they have exemplified excellence by deepening client engagement through their commitment to delivering applications.

Industry Award

Capgemini in the communications industry for implementing Pega Customer Decision Hub for a mutual client in the communications space, transforming their customer engagement and marketing responsiveness with anticipated benefits including increased conversion rates and reduced churn.

in the for implementing Pega Customer Decision Hub for a mutual client in the communications space, transforming their customer engagement and marketing responsiveness with anticipated benefits including increased conversion rates and reduced churn. HCL in the financial services industry for enhancing their business customer onboarding experience by implementing the Pega KYC/CLM Framework, which introduced a straight-through processing journey, reducing manual steps and improving efficiency and compliance.

in the for enhancing their business customer onboarding experience by implementing the Pega KYC/CLM Framework, which introduced a straight-through processing journey, reducing manual steps and improving efficiency and compliance. EY in the insurance industry for launching a Pega Customer Service implementation on Pega Cloud, enhancing customer service efficiency and CSR training, leading to a reduction in handling time and training costs for a leading financial services company that was modernizing its digital infrastructure.

in the for launching a Pega Customer Service implementation on Pega Cloud, enhancing customer service efficiency and CSR training, leading to a reduction in handling time and training costs for a leading financial services company that was modernizing its digital infrastructure. T-Systems in the public sector for showcasing the power of low-code development with Pega Infinity™, enabling rapid, end-to-end digital transformation and empowering citizen developers to revolutionize the digital transformation in German public administration, enhancing efficiency and citizen service.

in the for showcasing the power of low-code development with Pega Infinity™, enabling rapid, end-to-end digital transformation and empowering citizen developers to revolutionize the digital transformation in German public administration, enhancing efficiency and citizen service. Cognizant in the public sector for streamlining the customer experience for His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) online child benefit claims by implementing Pega’s Digital Experience API , and enabling a seamless, omnichannel user journey.

in the for streamlining the customer experience for His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) online child benefit claims by implementing Pega’s Digital Experience , and enabling a seamless, omnichannel user journey. Wipro in the manufacturing and transportation industry for guest experience transformation revolutionized the customer and dealer experience across all channels, significantly enhancing service efficiency, customer satisfaction, and dealer revenue through an integrated, omni-channel approach.

in the industry for guest experience transformation revolutionized the customer and dealer experience across all channels, significantly enhancing service efficiency, customer satisfaction, and dealer revenue through an integrated, omni-channel approach. LTIMindtree in the healthcare industry for leveraging Pega to transform manual health management into an automated, efficient system that improved care delivery and operational efficiency, leading to enhanced member wellness and value-based care.

The partner awards were announced during the annual PegaWorld® iNspire conference at the MGM Grand held in Las Vegas this week through June 11. The conference brings together industry experts and leaders to help attendees reimagine their technology strategies so they can practically and responsibly turbocharge productivity, unleash innovation, and optimize customer interactions. For more information, please visit: http://www.pegaworld.com/.

Quotes & Commentary:

“Our partners are an integral part of our success in helping clients excel on their digital transformation journeys,” said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of the global partner ecosystem, Pega. “This year’s Pega Partner Award winners are helping clients to maximize the value of their technology investments and achieve their business goals.”

