Pega Extends Relationship with HMRC Through Customer Engagement Enterprise Agreement

Relationship helps HMRC Deliver Streamlined Tax Services

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced a strengthened relationship with HMRC, the UK’s tax authority. HMRC signed a new five-year agreement that expands their use of Pega software and underscores Pega’s commitment to supporting HMRC’s digital transformation journey.





Pega software has been used by the Authority to simplify and personalise customer experience for many years. The new agreement will support greater use of Pega’s Customer Service and Decisioning software across HMRC, enabling an increased digital and proactive self-service experience for the citizen, and reduced complexity for tax advisors.

“ Pega is proud to play a part in the success of UK public services, supporting government departments to work smarter, improve collaboration, and transform digitally,” said Simon Haydn-Lee, managing director, EMEA North, Pega Government. “ Our solutions enable departments to create personalised and efficient interactions for citizens, and we are proud to support HMRC as the organisation transitions to a greater level of digital adoption, simplified taxpayer interaction, and accelerated benefit payments.”

Pegasystems: A Government-Wide Solution

Pega software tackles common departmental challenges by intelligently automating processes, accelerating decision-making, minimising backlogs, and identifying fraud in critical spending areas like grants and benefits. The platform’s reusability principle simplifies the adoption of shared systems and common practices.

Pega software is used by some of the largest governments around the world to deliver successful solutions. The company has a track record in leading government departments to automate large-scale and complex workflows including the US Census, the New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment, the Swedish Public Employment Service, and a number of UK government departments including His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs, Department for Work and Pensions, Ministry of Defence, Home Office, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Department for Education, Department for Science, Innovation & Technology.

