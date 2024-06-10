Pega Enhances the Power of Pega GenAI Blueprint to Accelerate Transformational App Design

Rapid adoption, a growing ecosystem, and new capabilities signal a revolution in how enterprises think about their workflows

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEGA #AppDesign—Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today at PegaWorld® iNspire introduced a powerful set of new enhancements and an improved user interface for Pega GenAI Blueprint™ – the revolutionary app design-as-a-service tool that empowers organizations to reimagine their mission-critical workflows. These new features make innovation easy so anyone can go from app idea to functional app design exponentially faster and more completely than any other workflow design tool.









In just a few weeks, Pega GenAI Blueprint has generated faster adoption and more excitement than any offering in company history. Over 30,000 blueprints have been created with participation from nearly 500 organizations since going live in April this year. By simply describing an app concept, Pega GenAI Blueprint uses generative AI to design the required components in seconds. Drawing from Pega’s decades of industry experience, the tool crafts tailored workflows based on best practices for nearly any scenario imaginable – from processing insurance claims, to handling credit card chargebacks, to managing patient care, and more. This helps optimize broken legacy processes by starting every conversation with a workflow designed for the digital future.

Since the launch, Pega has iteratively added new features to make Pega GenAI Blueprint even more powerful. Available now and in the coming weeks, these new capabilities include:

Legacy transformation accelerators : Organizations can jumpstart their blueprint designs by importing existing assets, content, and knowledge. By the end of June, users will be able to import legacy business process modeling notion (BPMN) models, and by end of Q3, it will also support additional legacy inputs like process documentation, app screens, and full blueprint designs via APIs.

: Organizations can jumpstart their blueprint designs by importing existing assets, content, and knowledge. By the end of June, users will be able to import legacy business process modeling notion (BPMN) models, and by end of Q3, it will also support additional legacy inputs like process documentation, app screens, and full blueprint designs via APIs. Live application previews : By the end of June and in exclusive previews at PegaWorld iNspire, users can instantly preview what their user interface will look like across any channel – including web, mobile, customer service desktop, and customer self-service via Pega’s DX API – at any stage of the design cycle with the ‘preview my app’ button. While Blueprint designs workflows to work independent of channel or screen, this new preview feature helps users envision the final app and accelerate the design process.

: By the end of June and in exclusive previews at PegaWorld iNspire, users can instantly preview what their user interface will look like across any channel – including web, mobile, customer service desktop, and customer self-service via Pega’s DX API – at any stage of the design cycle with the ‘preview my app’ button. While Blueprint designs workflows to work independent of channel or screen, this new preview feature helps users envision the final app and accelerate the design process. Improved user interface : Coming by the end of June and previewed at PegaWorld iNspire, the new interface makes it even faster and more intuitive to guide users through each design stage and provide different options to enhance their workflows.

: Coming by the end of June and previewed at PegaWorld iNspire, the new interface makes it even faster and more intuitive to guide users through each design stage and provide different options to enhance their workflows. Data model generation: The tool now automatically generates data model fields behind each case type, with the ability to edit, manually add, and delete existing fields.

The tool now automatically generates data model fields behind each case type, with the ability to edit, manually add, and delete existing fields. Enhanced collaboration : Users can now invite people to collaborate directly on their blueprints, including the full ability to edit and add new components.

Users can now invite people to collaborate directly on their blueprints, including the full ability to edit and add new components. Generate more ideas: By simply clicking the ‘generate more’ button anywhere in the process, users can now ask the tool to create more asset ideas – such as case types, fields, or personas.

By simply clicking the ‘generate more’ button anywhere in the process, users can now ask the tool to create more asset ideas – such as case types, fields, or personas. Partner supplied templates: Pega’s ecosystem of partners can now upload and save their own proprietary workflow templates into Pega’s best practices library so they can leverage them when needed to build and create new services.

Once the blueprint design is complete, it can be imported into Pega’s App Studio to turn it into a working enterprise-class application. App Studio accelerates the development process with an intuitive low-code approach that guides users and fosters collaboration across teams to deliver seamless user experiences in their workflows and applications.

Anyone can experience Pega GenAI Blueprint and start blueprinting today by visiting www.pega.com/blueprint.

Pega GenAI Blueprint will be on display this week at PegaWorld iNspire, where over 4,000 people from more than 350 of the world’s most admired brands are expected at Pega’s annual user conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The tool will be prominently featured in keynotes and breakout sessions throughout the event and will be available to use at the Innovation Hub. For more information on PegaWorld iNspire, visit www.pegaworld.com

Quotes & Commentary:

“We’ve been quite impressed with the speed, agility, and intelligence of Pega GenAI Blueprint,” said Terri Henry, digital service delivery lead at Aflac. “It has helped us optimize workflow designs across an array of business scenarios for a number of different departments. By drawing on Pega’s best practices via generative AI, we can quickly create apps and processes that meet our requirements in record time. This is a truly differentiated use of generative AI that will help propel our digital transformation projects forward for the ultimate benefit of our employees and customers.”

“Pega GenAI Blueprint enhances Pega’s design capabilities to serve as the scaffolding of a Pega-powered application,” said Greg Price, global offerings leader, digital process automation, senior vice president, Virtusa. “Naturally, the generative AI accelerates the design process, but more importantly, it reveals what Pega would have us do with a more complete appreciation of Pega’s capability. This opens the aperture of what is possible with Pega, what elements we may have forgotten, what efficiencies have alluded our design, what is the true scope of what we can build.”

“We are excited about the transformative potential of Pega GenAI Blueprint and how it revolutionizes the customer journey modeling coupled with the creation of comprehensive stages, steps, and data attributes,” said Mahesh Agrawal, CEO, Areteans (a Credera company). “This is significantly speeding up discussions with customers and delivery timelines. Harnessing the power of gen AI and Pega’s IP, our consultants are able to create workflows across multiple domains in minutes. This is a game changer for our team and our customers. Our consulting workforce has now adopted Blueprint as a core toolkit for all customer discussions. In fact, we are looking forward to collaborating with Pega to create our own Blueprint templates based on Areteans collective domain knowledge and IP. We are combining Blueprint with Process Mining and Process AI offerings to empower the autonomous journey of enterprises.”

“The incredible response to Pega GenAI Blueprint has exceeded even our own high expectations,” said Kerim Akgonul, chief product officer, Pega. “It only takes a few minutes of blueprinting for people to realize the transformational power it brings to the app design process – and by extension, to the ability for organizations to innovate on a massive scale. We believe this is just the start for Pega GenAI Blueprint – there is endless opportunity for us to take this technology and apply it across the enterprise in revolutionary new ways.”

Supporting Resources:

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Sean Audet



Pegasystems



sean.audet@pega.com