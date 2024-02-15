Pega Delivers Double-Digit ACV Growth and Record Cash Flow in Q4 2023

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow both exceed $200 million for first time in company history

Annual contract value (ACV) grows 11% year over year

Pega Cloud gross margin jumps to 74% for 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023.









“ It’s awesome to see how well our team performed in 2023,” said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO. “ We delivered transformative innovation to change the way the world builds software while deepening and expanding our client relationships. I couldn’t be more excited about the incredible opportunity ahead to leverage GenAI and revolutionize the way clients use our technology to drive success in 2024 and beyond.”

“ Our team did an excellent job balancing growth and profitability last year,” said Ken Stillwell, Pega COO and CFO. “ We delivered double-digit ACV growth and record free cash flow by focusing on client success and by transforming our go-to-market model. As we exited 2023, we hit our Rule of 30 target, a big transformation for how we run the business. And, we’re on track to achieve the Rule of 40 as we exit 2024.”

Financial and performance metrics (1)

Reconciliation of ACV and ACV (constant currency)

(in millions, except percentages) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 1-Year Change ACV $ 1,126 $ 1,255 11 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates — (11 ) ACV (constant currency) $ 1,126 $ 1,244 11 %

Note: ACV (constant currency) is calculated by applying the December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

1 Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Total revenue $ 474,233 $ 396,470 20 % $ 1,432,616 $ 1,317,845 9 % Net income (loss) – GAAP $ 142,665 $ 34,613 312 % $ 67,808 $ (345,582 ) * Net income – non-GAAP $ 152,141 $ 68,341 123 % $ 210,159 $ 59,611 253 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share – GAAP $ 1.61 $ 0.41 293 % $ 0.73 $ (4.22 ) * Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP $ 1.77 $ 0.82 116 % $ 2.48 $ 0.72 244 %

* not meaningful

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Change Year Ended December 31, Change 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pega Cloud $ 120,346 25 % $ 103,089 26 % $ 17,257 17 % $ 461,328 32 % $ 384,271 29 % $ 77,057 20 % Maintenance 86,646 18 % 81,996 21 % 4,650 6 % 331,856 24 % 317,564 24 % 14,292 5 % Subscription services 206,992 43 % 185,085 47 % 21,907 12 % 793,184 56 % 701,835 53 % 91,349 13 % Subscription license 207,559 44 % 155,818 39 % 51,741 33 % 407,625 28 % 366,063 28 % 41,562 11 % Subscription 414,551 87 % 340,903 86 % 73,648 22 % 1,200,809 84 % 1,067,898 81 % 132,911 12 % Perpetual license 5,372 1 % 364 — % 5,008 1376 % 10,101 1 % 19,293 1 % (9,192 ) (48 )% Consulting 54,310 12 % 55,203 14 % (893 ) (2 )% 221,706 15 % 230,654 18 % (8,948 ) (4 )% $ 474,233 100 % $ 396,470 100 % $ 77,763 20 % $ 1,432,616 100 % $ 1,317,845 100 % $ 114,771 9 %

2024 Guidance (1)

As of February 14, 2024, we are providing the following guidance:

2024 Annual contract value growth 11%

2024 GAAP Non-GAAP (1) Revenue $1.5 Billion $1.5 Billion Diluted earnings per share $1.18 $2.75

2024 Cash provided by operating activities $365 million Free cash flow $350 million

(1) A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question-and-answer session by dialing 1 (888) 415-4305 (domestic), 1 (646) 960-0336 (international), or via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/543203270 by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event’s broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

Our non-GAAP financial measures should only be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, which is consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. They are not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP. Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, intends to, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually or variations of such words and other similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements, which represent our views only as of the date the statement was made and are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;

the timing of revenue recognition;

variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;

reliance on key personnel;

reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;

providers; compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;

the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and capped call transactions;

foreign currency exchange rates;

the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;

security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;

our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp.;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and there are no assurances that the results included in such statements will be achieved. Although subsequent events may cause our view to change, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of February 14, 2024.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA) empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Subscription services $ 206,992 $ 185,085 $ 793,184 $ 701,835 Subscription license 207,559 155,818 407,625 366,063 Consulting 54,310 55,203 221,706 230,654 Perpetual license 5,372 364 10,101 19,293 Total revenue 474,233 396,470 1,432,616 1,317,845 Cost of revenue Subscription services 34,697 35,632 144,250 138,736 Subscription license 635 719 2,606 2,642 Consulting 55,298 55,920 231,560 227,082 Perpetual license 16 2 67 175 Total cost of revenue 90,646 92,273 378,483 368,635 Gross profit 383,587 304,197 1,054,133 949,210 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 133,924 151,838 559,177 624,789 Research and development 71,250 73,176 295,512 294,349 General and administrative 22,850 23,204 96,743 117,734 Restructuring 297 21,743 21,747 21,743 Total operating expenses 228,321 269,961 973,179 1,058,615 Income (loss) from operations 155,266 34,236 80,954 (109,405 ) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (1,271 ) (3,855 ) (5,242 ) 4,560 Interest income 3,428 607 9,259 1,643 Interest expense (1,647 ) (1,910 ) (6,876 ) (7,792 ) (Loss) on capped call transactions (899 ) (1,001 ) (1,348 ) (57,382 ) Other income, net 25 82 18,693 6,579 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 154,902 28,159 95,440 (161,797 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 12,237 (6,454 ) 27,632 183,785 Net income (loss) $ 142,665 $ 34,613 $ 67,808 $ (345,582 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 1.71 $ 0.42 $ 0.82 $ (4.22 ) Diluted $ 1.61 $ 0.41 $ 0.73 $ (4.22 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding Basic 83,654 82,257 83,162 81,947 Diluted 89,447 87,339 84,914 81,947

PEGASYSTEMS INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands)

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 229,902 $ 145,054 Marketable securities 193,436 152,167 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 423,338 297,221 Accounts receivable, net 300,173 255,150 Unbilled receivables, net 237,379 213,719 Other current assets 68,137 80,388 Total current assets 1,029,027 846,478 Long-term unbilled receivables, net 85,402 95,806 Goodwill 81,611 81,399 Other long-term assets 314,696 333,989 Total assets $ 1,510,736 $ 1,357,672 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,290 $ 18,195 Accrued expenses 39,941 50,355 Accrued compensation and related expenses 126,640 127,728 Deferred revenue 377,845 325,212 Other current liabilities 21,343 17,450 Total current liabilities 577,059 538,940 Long-term convertible senior notes, net 499,368 593,609 Long-term operating lease liabilities 66,901 79,152 Other long-term liabilities 13,570 15,128 Total liabilities 1,156,898 1,226,829 Total stockholders’ equity 353,838 130,843 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,510,736 $ 1,357,672

PEGASYSTEMS INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 67,808 $ (345,582 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities Non-cash items 227,983 432,270 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (78,006 ) (64,352 ) Cash provided by operating activities 217,785 22,336 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (50,750 ) 13,075 Cash (used in) financing activities (81,963 ) (46,989 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,701 (3,333 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 87,773 (14,911 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 145,054 159,965 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 232,827 $ 145,054

PEGASYSTEMS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES



(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net income (loss) – GAAP $ 142,665 $ 34,613 312 % $ 67,808 $ (345,582 ) * Stock-based compensation (1) 33,269 28,909 143,352 122,210 Restructuring 297 21,743 21,747 21,743 Legal fees 2,817 2,139 13,883 34,559 Amortization of intangible assets 963 1,048 3,940 4,093 Interest on convertible senior notes 615 725 2,603 2,888 Capped call transactions 899 1,001 1,348 57,382 Repurchases of convertible senior notes — — (7,855 ) — Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 1,271 3,855 5,242 (4,560 ) Other 19 37 (10,266 ) (94 ) Income taxes (2) (30,674 ) (25,729 ) (31,643 ) 166,972 Net income – non-GAAP $ 152,141 $ 68,341 123 % $ 210,159 $ 59,611 253 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share – GAAP $ 1.61 $ 0.41 293 % $ 0.73 $ (4.22 ) * non-GAAP adjustments 0.16 0.41 1.75 4.94 Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP $ 1.77 $ 0.82 116 % $ 2.48 $ 0.72 244 % Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – GAAP 89,447 87,339 2 % 84,914 81,947 4 % Capped call transactions (3,719 ) (4,443 ) (235 ) — Stock-based compensation — — — 1,405 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – non-GAAP 85,728 82,896 3 % 84,679 83,352 2 %

* not meaningful

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.

: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation. Restructuring : We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Legal fees: Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the convertible senior notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the convertible senior notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Repurchases of convertible senior notes : We have excluded gains from the repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains from the repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Foreign currency transaction loss (gain): We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Other : We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, expenses incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events, and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, expenses incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events, and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding :

: Capped call transactions : In periods of GAAP income, the shares that would be issued if the Company’s Convertible Senior Notes were fully converted to common shares are included in the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments the Company must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the convertible senior notes, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap of $196.44. We believe that including the expected impact of the capped call transactions in our non-GAAP financial measures provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: In periods of GAAP income, the shares that would be issued if the Company’s Convertible Senior Notes were fully converted to common shares are included in the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments the Company must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the convertible senior notes, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap of $196.44. We believe that including the expected impact of the capped call transactions in our non-GAAP financial measures provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Stock-based compensation : In periods of non-GAAP income, we have included the dilutive impact of stock-based compensation in our non-GAAP weighted-average shares. In periods of GAAP loss, these shares would have been excluded from our GAAP results as they would be anti-dilutive for GAAP. We believe including the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation in our non-GAAP financial measures in periods of income is helpful to investors as this provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

(1) Stock-based compensation:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 6,497 $ 6,646 $ 28,994 $ 26,400 Selling and marketing 14,265 10,245 57,675 46,769 Research and development 6,753 6,841 31,039 29,266 General and administrative 5,754 5,177 25,644 19,775 $ 33,269 $ 28,909 $ 143,352 $ 122,210 Income tax benefit $ (618 ) $ (376 ) $ (2,187 ) $ (1,881 )

(2) Effective income tax rates:

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 GAAP 29 % 114 % non-GAAP 22 % 22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including our stock-based compensation plans, research and development tax credits, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, and the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets in the U.S. and U.K. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan’s effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1) AND OTHER METRICS



(in thousands, except percentages)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Growth Growth ACV (Constant Currency) $ 1,243,931 11 % $ 1,125,701 16 % Margin (2) Margin (2) Cash provided by operating activities $ 217,785 15 % $ 22,336 2 % Investment in property and equipment (16,781 ) (35,379 ) Free cash flow $ 201,004 14 % $ (13,043 ) (1 )% Supplemental information (3) Restructuring $ 29,401 $ — Legal fees 14,645 41,789 Interest on convertible senior notes 4,134 4,500 Other 601 6,805 Income taxes 11,664 7,645 $ 60,445 $ 60,739 Effect of supplemental information to Rule of 40 achievement (4) 4 % 5 %

(1) Our non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less investment in property and equipment. Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities. We provide information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings. This information is not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP. Starting in the third quarter of 2023, the Company calculated free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less investments in property and equipment. To ensure comparability, previously disclosed amounts have been updated.



(2) Operating and free cash flow margin are calculated by comparing the respective cash flow to total revenue.



(3) The supplemental information discloses items that affect our cash flows and are considered by management not to be representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Restructuring : Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities.

: Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. Legal fees: Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business.

Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. The convertible senior notes accrue interest at an annual rate of 0.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1.

: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. The convertible senior notes accrue interest at an annual rate of 0.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1. Other : Fees related to capital advisory services, canceled in-person sales and marketing events, and incremental costs incurred integrating acquisitions.

