Pega Cloud Growth Highlights Strong Q3 2024

Annual Contract Value (ACV) grows 16% year over year (14% in constant currency)

Pega Cloud ACV grows 30% year over year (26% in constant currency)

Cash flow from operations reaches $251 million and free cash flow hits $246 million in the first nine months of 2024

“ Pega GenAI Blueprint is creating enormous excitement and fundamentally changing how we engage with our clients,” said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO. “ Pega’s distinctive AI approach is showing clients how they can accelerate their digital transformation to become true autonomous enterprises.”

“ It’s awesome to see accelerating ACV growth and continued strong free cash flow,” said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO. “ The steep acceleration in Pega Cloud growth demonstrates our clients’ commitment to digitally transform.”

Financial and performance metrics (1)

Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV

(in millions, except percentages) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 1-Year Change ACV $ 1,169 $ 1,360 16 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates — (28) Constant currency ACV $ 1,169 $ 1,332 14 % Note: Constant currency ACV is calculated by applying the September 30, 2023 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

1 Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Total revenue $ 325,050 $ 334,643 (3) % $ 1,006,350 $ 958,383 5 % Net (loss) – GAAP $ (14,390) $ (7,279) (98) % $ (19,901) $ (74,857) 73 % Net income – non-GAAP $ 34,594 $ 37,595 (8) % $ 122,589 $ 58,018 111 % Diluted (loss) per share – GAAP $ (0.17) $ (0.09) (89) % $ (0.23) $ (0.90) 74 % Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP $ 0.39 $ 0.44 (11) % $ 1.38 $ 0.69 100 %

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Change Nine Months Ended September 30, Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pega Cloud $ 144,108 44 % $ 118,040 35 % $ 26,068 22 % $ 409,096 41 % $ 340,982 36 % $ 68,114 20 % Maintenance 80,702 25 % 83,538 25 % (2,836) (3) % 242,047 24 % 245,210 25 % (3,163) (1) % Subscription services 224,810 69 % 201,578 60 % 23,232 12 % 651,143 65 % 586,192 61 % 64,951 11 % Subscription license 45,420 14 % 74,342 22 % (28,922) (39) % 193,405 19 % 200,066 21 % (6,661) (3) % Subscription 270,230 83 % 275,920 82 % (5,690) (2) % 844,548 84 % 786,258 82 % 58,290 7 % Consulting 54,364 17 % 55,976 17 % (1,612) (3) % 160,451 16 % 167,396 18 % (6,945) (4) % Perpetual license 456 — % 2,747 1 % (2,291) (83) % 1,351 — % 4,729 — % (3,378) (71) % $ 325,050 100 % $ 334,643 100 % $ (9,593) (3) % $ 1,006,350 100 % $ 958,383 100 % $ 47,967 5 %

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or 1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and using Conference ID 2282955, or via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/813806779 by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event’s broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

Our non-GAAP financial measures should only be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, which is consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. Management uses these measures to assess the performance of the company’s operations and establish operational goals and incentives. They are not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP. Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, intends to, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements represent our views only as of the date the statement was made and are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;

the timing of revenue recognition;

variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;

reliance on key personnel;

reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;

providers; compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;

the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;

foreign currency exchange rates;

potential legal and financial liabilities, as well as damage to our reputation, due to cyber-attacks;

security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;

our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp.;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and there are no assurances that the results included in such statements will be achieved. Although subsequent events may cause our view to change, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of October 23, 2024.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA) empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Subscription services $ 224,810 $ 201,578 $ 651,143 $ 586,192 Subscription license 45,420 74,342 193,405 200,066 Consulting 54,364 55,976 160,451 167,396 Perpetual license 456 2,747 1,351 4,729 Total revenue 325,050 334,643 1,006,350 958,383 Cost of revenue Subscription services 36,868 35,906 108,930 109,553 Subscription license 384 629 1,504 1,971 Consulting 59,451 57,204 177,864 176,262 Perpetual license 3 24 12 51 Total cost of revenue 96,706 93,763 288,310 287,837 Gross profit 228,344 240,880 718,040 670,546 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 127,669 131,598 395,125 425,253 Research and development 74,157 74,955 221,695 224,262 General and administrative 35,694 27,321 84,641 73,893 Litigation settlement, net of recoveries — — 32,403 — Restructuring 2,485 17,822 3,283 21,450 Total operating expenses 240,005 251,696 737,147 744,858 (Loss) from operations (11,661 ) (10,816 ) (19,107 ) (74,312 ) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (4,405 ) 1,994 (7,230 ) (3,971 ) Interest income 6,769 2,532 18,835 5,831 Interest expense (1,639 ) (1,533 ) (5,047 ) (5,229 ) (Loss) on capped call transactions (689 ) (2,294 ) (667 ) (449 ) Other income, net — 6,383 1,684 18,668 (Loss) before provision for income taxes (11,625 ) (3,734 ) (11,532 ) (59,462 ) Provision for income taxes 2,765 3,545 8,369 15,395 Net (loss) $ (14,390 ) $ (7,279 ) $ (19,901 ) $ (74,857 ) (Loss) per share Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.90 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.90 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding Basic 85,625 83,336 85,018 82,996 Diluted 85,625 83,336 85,018 82,996

PEGASYSTEMS INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 287,649 $ 229,902 Marketable securities 415,341 193,436 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 702,990 423,338 Accounts receivable, net 173,623 300,173 Unbilled receivables, net 157,281 237,379 Other current assets 85,186 68,137 Total current assets 1,119,080 1,029,027 Long-term unbilled receivables, net 77,576 85,402 Goodwill 81,568 81,611 Other long-term assets 301,008 314,696 Total assets $ 1,579,232 $ 1,510,736 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,103 $ 11,290 Accrued expenses 41,236 39,941 Accrued compensation and related expenses 98,033 126,640 Deferred revenue 345,574 377,845 Convertible senior notes, net 501,225 — Other current liabilities 18,372 21,343 Total current liabilities 1,024,543 577,059 Long-term convertible senior notes, net — 499,368 Long-term operating lease liabilities 66,750 66,901 Other long-term liabilities 14,916 13,570 Total liabilities 1,106,209 1,156,898 Total stockholders’ equity 473,023 353,838 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,579,232 $ 1,510,736

PEGASYSTEMS INC.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net (loss) $ (19,901 ) $ (74,857 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by operating activities Non-cash items 180,036 168,001 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net 90,562 44,776 Cash provided by operating activities 250,697 137,920 Cash (used in) investing activities (215,999 ) (24,176 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 26,949 (85,031 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4,591 (1,621 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 66,238 27,092 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 232,827 145,054 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 299,065 $ 172,146

PEGASYSTEMS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES



(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net (loss) – GAAP $ (14,390 ) $ (7,279 ) (98 )% $ (19,901 ) $ (74,857 ) 73 % Stock-based compensation (1) 37,213 31,299 108,218 110,083 Restructuring 2,485 17,822 3,283 21,450 Legal fees 9,863 6,748 14,214 11,066 Litigation settlement, net of recoveries — — 32,403 — Amortization of intangible assets 700 965 2,453 2,977 Interest on convertible senior notes 621 613 1,857 1,988 Capped call transactions 689 2,294 667 449 Repurchases of convertible senior notes — — — (7,855 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 4,405 (1,994 ) 7,230 3,971 Other — (5,814 ) (1,628 ) (10,285 ) Income taxes (2) (6,992 ) (7,059 ) (26,207 ) (969 ) Net income – non-GAAP $ 34,594 $ 37,595 (8 )% $ 122,589 $ 58,018 111 % Diluted (loss) per share – GAAP $ (0.17 ) $ (0.09 ) (89 )% $ (0.23 ) $ (0.90 ) 74 % non-GAAP adjustments 0.56 0.53 1.61 1.59 Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP $ 0.39 $ 0.44 (11 )% $ 1.38 $ 0.69 100 % Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – GAAP 85,625 83,336 3 % 85,018 82,996 2 % Stock-based compensation 4,097 1,945 3,512 1,332 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – non-GAAP 89,722 85,281 5 % 88,530 84,328 5 %

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.

: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation. Restructuring : We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Legal fees: Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Litigation settlement, net of recoveries : Cost to settle litigation, net of insurance recoveries, arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. See Note 15. Commitments and Contingencies in our Quarterly Report for the three months ended September 30, 2024 for additional information. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: Cost to settle litigation, net of insurance recoveries, arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. See Note 15. Commitments and Contingencies in our Quarterly Report for the three months ended September 30, 2024 for additional information. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the convertible senior notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the convertible senior notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Repurchases of convertible senior notes : We have excluded gains from the repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains from the repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) : We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

: We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods. Other : We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments and expenses incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments and expenses incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance. Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding : Stock-based compensation : In periods of non-GAAP income, we have included the dilutive impact of stock-based compensation in our non-GAAP weighted-average shares. In periods of GAAP loss, these shares would have been excluded from our GAAP results as they would be anti-dilutive for GAAP. We believe including the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation in our non-GAAP financial measures in periods of income is helpful to investors as this provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

:

(1) Stock-based compensation:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 6,894 $ 6,410 $ 20,558 $ 22,497 Selling and marketing 14,169 10,401 41,621 43,410 Research and development 7,308 7,375 22,779 24,286 General and administrative 8,842 7,113 23,260 19,890 $ 37,213 $ 31,299 $ 108,218 $ 110,083 Income tax benefit $ (512 ) $ (316 ) $ (1,377 ) $ (1,569 )

(2) Effective income tax rates:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 GAAP (73 )% (26 )% non-GAAP 22 % 22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including our stock-based compensation plans, research and development tax credits, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, and the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets in the U.S. and U.K. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan’s effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility. See Note 13. Income Taxes in our Quarterly Report for the three months ended September 30, 2024 for additional information.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.



RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1) AND OTHER METRICS



(in thousands, except percentages)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Change 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 250,697 $ 137,920 82 % Investment in property and equipment (4,921 ) (14,271 ) Free cash flow (1) $ 245,776 $ 123,649 99 % Supplemental information (2) Litigation settlement, net of recoveries $ 32,403 $ — Legal fees 9,232 5,867 Restructuring 4,214 21,576 Interest on convertible senior notes 3,767 4,134 Income taxes 32,246 7,913 $ 81,862 $ 39,490

(1) Our non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less investment in property and equipment. Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities. We provide information on free cash flow to enable investors to assess our ability to generate cash without incurring additional external financings. This information is not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

(2) The supplemental information discloses items that affect our cash flows and are considered by management not to be representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Litigation settlement, net of recoveries : Cost to settle litigation, net of insurance recoveries, arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. See Note 15. Commitments and Contingencies in our Quarterly Report for the three months ended September 30, 2024 for additional information.

: Cost to settle litigation, net of insurance recoveries, arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. See Note 15. Commitments and Contingencies in our Quarterly Report for the three months ended September 30, 2024 for additional information. Legal fees: Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business.

Legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. Restructuring : Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities.

: Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. The convertible senior notes accrue interest at an annual rate of 0.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1.

: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. The convertible senior notes accrue interest at an annual rate of 0.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1. Income taxes : Direct income taxes paid net of refunds received.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.



ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE



(in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value (“ACV”) – ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract’s total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors.

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Change Constant Currency Change Pega Cloud $ 640,574 $ 494,571 $ 146,003 30 % 26 % Maintenance 306,753 319,250 (12,497 ) (4 )% (6 )% Subscription services 947,327 813,821 133,506 16 % 14 % Subscription license 412,678 355,055 57,623 16 % 15 % $ 1,360,005 $ 1,168,876 $ 191,129 16 % 14 %

