Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company’s current dividend program. The Q4 2024 dividend will be paid on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2024.


About Pega

Pega provides a powerful platform that empowers the world’s leading organizations to unlock business-transforming outcomes with real-time optimization. Clients use our enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on how Pega empowers its clients to Build for Change®, visit www.pega.com.

Contacts

Press:
Lisa Pintchman

VP, Corporate Communications

LisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com
(617) 866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investors:
Peter Welburn

VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
(617) 498-8968

