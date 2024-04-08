Pebblebee Set to Deliver Google’s Find My Device Compatible Products to Transform Item Finding Industry

New Pebblebee Bluetooth tracking devices can work with Android users globally

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pebblebee, the only connected finding solution that works natively across platforms, today announced it is set to deliver Made for Google certified item locators that work seamlessly with Android devices and Google’s Find My Device. With a new, crowdsourced network of over a billion Android devices, Find My Device can help users find misplaced everyday items quickly and securely, even when they’re offline.









Pebblebee’s compatible Find My Device products represent a significant step forward for the company in transforming the trackables industry for consumers and businesses alike. In addition to its critically acclaimed item finders for consumers, Pebblebee has partnered with a number of businesses as an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) including award-winning Peak Skis designed by Olympic and World Championship gold medalist skier, Bode Miller, and the world’s premier custom fit golf clubs, Henry-Griffitts, to embed its tracking innovation into their respective products. Additionally, the company is targeting sporting goods, travel, consumer, and luxury brands.

“As we launch our Made for Google certified item finders, we’re not just expanding our product lineup; we’re enhancing peace of mind for consumers and offering robust, cross-platform solutions for enterprises,” said Daniel Daoura, founder & CEO, Pebblebee. “This development aligns perfectly with our vision to create a seamless, inclusive ecosystem where every lost or misplaced device, irrespective of the operating system, can be easily found. We’re on the cusp of revolutionizing the tracking industry, and we invite both consumers and businesses to join us in this journey.”

Pebblebee’s Made for Google certified Card, Clip, and Tag devices help people Track What Matters Most™. The trackers are rechargeable, offer extended range, and are equipped with LED indicator lights and melody alerts, making it easier than ever to find lost or misplaced items. Pebblebee’s Card, Clip, and Tag devices are compatible with unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS to help protect users from unwanted tracking. All devices are OTA (Over-The-Air) updateable through a Pebblebee customized web portal, ensuring compatibility with the latest updates and requirements.

The highly anticipated Pebblebee Made for Google certified Card, Clip, and Tag devices for Android are available for pre-order now on pebblebee.com with shipping expected to begin in late May. The item finders are also expected to be available in stores as early as late May and available online at the Google Store beginning in June 2024.

