Pebblebee Launches Creative Collective to Offer Creators Unmatched Rewards

Two Levels for Creators to Earn 18% Commission and Early Product Access

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pebblebee, a leader in item finder solutions, unveiled today the Creative Collective, a new program designed to empower content creators, tech and travel enthusiasts, and everyday problem solvers incentives in promoting Pebblebee Universal trackers to their community base. The Creative Collective program features Rising Star and Elite Creator tiers, offering standout commissions and perks.

“Our fans spoke, and we listened,” said Daniel Daoura, CEO of Pebblebee. “The Creative Collective is more than just an affiliate program—it’s a community where creators can leverage their brand ambassador influence while sharing our market leading Find and Be Found Technologies.”

The Creative Collective is designed for success on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube social media platforms where affiliate programs thrive. The highlights of the program include:

Rising Star Tier

18% commission and one free Pebblebee Clip or Card for the first 1,000 influencers (compared to an industry average of 12%)

14% commission after initial 1,000 slots are filled

Early access to new products

Access to an exclusive influencer Slack channel

Exclusive 15% discount code for followers

Automatic upgrade to Elite Creator after 50 orders or $10,000 in revenue

Elite Creator Tier

22.5% commission for the first 50 influencers who qualify, then 20% ongoing

Two free Pebblebee products

Access to an exclusive influencer Slack channel

Early access to new products

Feature opportunities on Pebblebee’s social media and marketing materials

Invitations to exclusive brand events and webinars

Pebblebee is making the program seamless, offering over 200 payout methods, including Visa Virtual Cards, Amazon and Starbucks gift cards, PayPal, Venmo, charity donations, and more.

Participants in the program will be able to promote Pebblebee’s industry-leading products, including the Universal Line of Bluetooth Trackers - The only item finder fully compatible with Apple Find My™ for iOS users and Google’s Find My Device™ network for Android users. Pebblebee’s Universal line of Bluetooth item finders—including the Clip, Card, and Tag—deliver unmatched privacy, sustainability and global range. Priced at $34.99 each.

Sign up to be Pebblebee Creative Collective member today and start making commission at Creator Collective – Pebblebee

About Pebblebee

Pebblebee is enabling users to Track What Matters Most™ with the only solution that natively integrates with either Google’s Find My Device™ or Apple® Find My™ network. Founded in 2013 by former Boeing engineers, Pebblebee is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and driven by a mission to create a seamless global tracking ecosystem. Combining innovative technology with a commitment to sustainability, Pebblebee empowers both consumers and enterprises to efficiently and securely manage their belongings. To learn more about Pebblebee, its innovative solutions and patents, visit pebblebee.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

