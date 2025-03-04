Pebble to Showcase AI-Powered RV Innovation at NVIDIA GTC 2025

The all-electric Pebble Flow leverages the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™ to redefine intelligent travel

For the first time at NVIDIA GTC, the company will showcase the Founder’s Edition of the Pebble Flow outside of the San Jose McEnery Convention Center

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pebble, a California-based startup defining a new way to work, live, and explore from anywhere, will showcase the Pebble Flow at NVIDIA GTC 2025 on March 17-21, highlighting its seamless integration with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™ platform. By harnessing real-time, automotive-grade AI processing, Pebble is eliminating the traditional hassles of RVing, making hitching, towing, and setup effortless.

The Pebble Flow, the startup’s flagship all-electric travel trailer, is designed to bring a new level of intelligence and ease to travel. By leveraging NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™, the system delivers advanced perception, planning, and control capabilities, powering key features that simplify the RV experience:

Magic Hitch enables fully automated hitching, allowing the trailer to self-align and connect to the tow vehicle with the push of a button.

enables fully automated hitching, allowing the trailer to self-align and connect to the tow vehicle with the push of a button. Easy Tow with Active Tow Assist optimizes energy efficiency and driving dynamics in real-time, adjusting to road conditions and terrain to enhance safety and ease of travel. Whether towing with gas or electric, it reduces strain and maximizes range.

optimizes energy efficiency and driving dynamics in real-time, adjusting to road conditions and terrain to enhance safety and ease of travel. Whether towing with gas or electric, it reduces strain and maximizes range. Remote Control allows users to maneuver the trailer with precision using the Pebble App, simplifying parking and positioning.

“NVIDIA’s AI-powered technology has been instrumental in making Pebble Flow the most intuitive and intelligent travel trailer ever built,” said Bingrui Yang, CEO and Founder of Pebble. “We’ve unlocked new levels of safety and efficiency, redefining how people explore the world. This collaboration marks the first time the RV market has seen this level of automotive-grade computing power.”

Beyond automation, Pebble Flow is built for energy independence. Its 45 kWh LFP battery and integrated 1.1 kW of rooftop solar provide up to seven days of off-grid living, ensuring travelers can explore freely without relying on external power sources. The trailer also functions as a backup power supply, capable of charging an EV or powering a home when needed. Through the Pebble App, users can remotely control key functions such as hitching, parking, climate settings, and lighting, creating a seamless and connected experience.

At NVIDIA GTC 2025, Pebble will unveil the Founder’s Edition of the Pebble Flow for the first time. Attendees can find Pebble outside the main entrance of the convention center where the team will showcase how AI-powered automation is reshaping the future of smart travel.

Preorders and Availability

The Pebble Flow starts at $109,500, with an upgrade option to the Magic Pack for $135,500. This adds a dual-motor drivetrain that enables advanced automation features like Active Tow Assist, Magic Hitch, and Remote Control. The Founder’s Edition, which comes fully loaded with every upgrade, is available for $175,000.

Customers can visit pebblelife.com/build to place a fully refundable $500 deposit, customize the Pebble Flow to their preferences, and explore new financing options.

About Pebble

Pebble is a California-based startup defining a new way to live, work, and explore with a 100% electric, hassle-free RV. Built by a team of experts from Apple, Tesla, Rivian, and Zoox, Pebble combines electrification with cutting-edge automotive technology for an RV experience that removes the hassles RV owners have struggled with for decades. Learn more at pebblelife.com.

