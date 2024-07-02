Pearson Appoints Dave Treat as Chief Technology Officer

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company, is announcing the appointment of Dave Treat as Chief Technology Officer, effective today. Dave will report to CEO Omar Abbosh. Working in close partnership with Pearson’s Chief Product and Chief Information Officers, he will lead technology innovation and architecture across the company. This includes enhancing the company’s presence in the AI and tech community, driving strategic technology partnerships, and engaging with emerging technology and ed tech start-ups.









Dave brings 27 years of expertise and industry leadership in technology, financial services, and strategic business transformation. He joins Pearson from Accenture where he most recently served as a Senior Managing Director. There he led Accenture’s Innovation Incubation Group, focused on helping clients implement new technologies like Generative AI, Digital Identity, Spatial Computing, Blockchain, Web 3, and Quantum Computing. Dave also served in other Accenture leadership roles including as Global Technology Lead for Capital Markets, Co-chair of the New York Fintech Innovation Lab, Global Technology Incubation Lead and Global Blockchain Practice Lead. Prior to Accenture, Dave was a Director at Deloitte and an Executive Director at UBS Investment Bank, working across technology innovation and transformation in both roles.

Omar Abbosh, Pearson CEO said: “Dave is an established expert and leader in the technology community. With AI moving at breathtaking speed, his experience will help us seize the growing opportunity in the learning space. As we increase the intensity of our technology efforts, Dave will be a critical member of the team working to ensure we lead on innovation for our customers.”

Dave Treat said: “Coming from a family of educators and with my own background in education, I’m excited to combine my love of learning with my expertise in the tech space. Human experience is defined by how we learn, what we know, and how we apply knowledge. Now, it’s all up for reinvention. I’ve dedicated my career to the development and application of innovative technologies and I’m looking forward to doing that in service of education and learning.”

Dave helped to found and has served on several technology and industry boards including the Linux Hyperledger Foundation, Linux Open Wallet Foundation, Digital Dollar Project, and the Global Business Blockchain Council. Dave is an active member of the World Economic Forum, lending his knowledge in areas such as blockchain, digital identity, digital currency, and digital trust. He also holds more than 100 patents.

Dave earned a Master’s degree in Higher Education Administration from the University of Michigan and a degree in Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania. He will be based in Connecticut, USA.

