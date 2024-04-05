Pearson Accelerates and Increases the Development of AI Learning Content To Meet Growing Demand From Students and Professionals

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Generative AI rapidly evolves and demand soars for AI-related skills, Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s leading learning company, is bringing to market new learning content covering the application of AI. According to the World Economic Forum The Future of Jobs Report 2023, the increase in adoption of advanced technologies like AI means that 44% of workers will need to be upskilled or reskilled over the next five years.









Pearson’s new AI content will help more students and technology professionals understand large language models, machine learning, deep learning, cybersecurity, and ethics. This includes:

More than 10 new IT professional AI titles covering topics from prompt engineering to the use of AI in customer support.

Updates to existing AI-focused higher education and professional learning content to ensure the most up-to-date information, including titles like Quick Start Guide to Large Language Models by Sinan Ozdemir.

by Sinan Ozdemir. 30 on-demand AI video courses and more than 580 hours of live virtual AI training events taught by the same industry experts who author Pearson titles. Video content development will double from what we brought to market in 2023.

Tom ap Simon, President of Pearson Higher Education said, “With AI skills becoming increasingly important in the job market and helping humans be more productive, the need for AI learning is growing. We’re seeing more interest than ever in AI video content for IT professionals, and higher education courses. Now is the time for learners to seize the new opportunities being fueled by AI, and Pearson content helps them do that.”

“The rapid evolution of AI means people are learning and getting up to speed while the technology itself is changing. Keeping pace with AI is an ongoing challenge, especially for professionals who constantly need new skills for their jobs. I’m thrilled Pearson is committed to authors bringing our expertise to learners quickly and responsibly,” said Pearson author, Sinan Ozdemir.

Pearson is committed to investing in the responsible application of AI to advance product innovation and enhance the learning experience to educate, certify, and credential students and the workforce.

A selection of the new AI titles, AI-focused video courses, and live AI training and events are provided below:

Titles

Video courses

Live virtual training and events

This content builds on Pearson’s flagship AI titles including Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach, which is authored by Stuart Russell, Professor at University of California-Berkeley and one of the 2023 Time 100 Most Influential People in AI, and Peter Norvig, Director of Research at Google and Distinguished Education Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence.

