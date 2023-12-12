Pearl Wins Multiple Industry Awards Recognizing Excellence in Dental AI Technology

Latest accolades demonstrate Pearl’s continued commitment to technological innovation in dentistry

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced three prestigious industry awards recognizing the company as a leader in technological excellence in both the US and UK dental markets. The recent accolades celebrate Pearl’s advancement of AI in dentistry, further solidifying the company’s position at the forefront of the global dental AI revolution.





Recent honors include:

2023 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Awards: Cellerant Consulting Group selected Pearl’s Second Opinion ® , its chairside AI software that helps dentists detect numerous conditions in x-rays of dental patients, as a 2023 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Awards recipient. This is Pearl’s second consecutive year receiving the award, which was selected by a panel of prominent dental technology leaders and recognizes both quality and innovation in the dental space.

Pearl took home two wins at this year's UK Dental Industry Awards, including "High Technology Launch of the Year," an award that highlights those who are changing the game in dentistry through fast-paced, high-tech developments. Second Opinion was also recognized as the "New Product/Service of the Year," a category that honors the introduction of an innovative product or service to the UK dental market over the course of the past year.

Pearl took home two wins at this year’s UK Dental Industry Awards, including “High Technology Launch of the Year,” an award that highlights those who are changing the game in dentistry through fast-paced, high-tech developments. Second Opinion was also recognized as the “New Product/Service of the Year,” a category that honors the introduction of an innovative product or service to the UK dental market over the course of the past year. Nifty Awards: Pearl was voted “Favorite Dental AI Company” by the members of Nifty Thrifty Dentists, an online resource hub for dental professionals. The awards are designed to honor the industry’s favorite brands, services, and people who have made an outsize impact in dentistry. The award win was also featured in the November 2023 issue of Dental Lifestyles Magazine.

“These accolades are a testament both to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence in AI innovation and to Pearl’s commitment to elevating dentistry with pioneering technology,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “Not only are we honored to see our work recognized, but these recognitions also help fuel our continued dedication to revolutionizing global dental care.”

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.

Contacts

Erik Arvidson



Matter Health for Pearl



Pearl@matternow.com