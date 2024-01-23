Pearl Celebrates a Banner Year of Groundbreaking Achievements in Dental AI

Global Expansion, Key Patents, and Industry Partnerships Propel Pearl into a Transformative 2024

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, is carrying significant momentum into the new year following massive expansion and key successes in 2023, including key patent additions, new global market expansions, major industry partnerships, numerous technology awards, leadership additions and revenue growth exceeding 500%.





“Last year, Pearl made tremendous progress toward our goal of transforming dentistry and the dental health of patients around the world with AI,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “We will accelerate that progress and drive even greater innovation in 2024, thanks not only to our relentless innovation of best-in-class dental AI solutions for the global dental market, but also to committed partnerships with technology and institutional leaders who share our AI-powered vision for the future of dentistry.”

Pearl’s most notable 2023 milestones include:

To continue driving the company’s mission, Pearl also announced the expansion of its leadership team in November 2023 with the appointment of Ben Plomion as Chief Operating Officer and Mike Barniv, DDS as Vice President of Clinical Affairs.

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.

