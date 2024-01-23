Pearl Celebrates a Banner Year of Groundbreaking Achievements in Dental AI

Global Expansion, Key Patents, and Industry Partnerships Propel Pearl into a Transformative 2024
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, is carrying significant momentum into the new year following massive expansion and key successes in 2023, including key patent additions, new global market expansions, major industry partnerships, numerous technology awards, leadership additions and revenue growth exceeding 500%.
“Last year, Pearl made tremendous progress toward our goal of transforming dentistry and the dental health of patients around the world with AI,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “We will accelerate that progress and drive even greater innovation in 2024, thanks not only to our relentless innovation of best-in-class dental AI solutions for the global dental market, but also to committed partnerships with technology and institutional leaders who share our AI-powered vision for the future of dentistry.”
Pearl’s most notable 2023 milestones include:
- New Patents: Pearl cemented the innovation at the core of its technology with a new industry patent for its chairside AI disease detection software, the second patent for its breakthrough Second Opinion® technology. The patent grants Pearl the exclusive rights to the technology system supporting the software’s application programming interface (API). Pearl was also issued a patent granting exclusive rights to the computer vision and analytics system at the core of its pioneering clinical performance software, Practice Intelligence®, bringing the company’s total number of U.S. patents to 12.
- Global Expansion: Pearl further solidified its position at the forefront of the dental AI revolution with numerous additional global regulatory authorizations in 2023, including clearances in Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Argentina and Switzerland. Second Opinion® also became the first-and-only AI-based dental pathology detection software to gain Class IIa medical device certification under the updated European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU-MDR), one of the world’s most robust health tech regulations. At the 2023 International Dental Show in Cologne, Germany, Pearl announced plans to expand access to its Practice Intelligence® solution for the European market.
- Strategic Partnerships: Throughout 2023, Pearl announced over a dozen new partnerships, including many that bring Pearl’s clinical AI capabilities to dentistry’s leading software platforms from Patterson Dental, Planmeca, Planet DDS, CareStack, Curve, Oryx, Dentulu, VisiQuick and Vyne Dental.
- Awards and Recognition: Pearl took home three prestigious industry awards recognizing the company’s commitment to technological excellence in both the U.S. and UK dental markets, including a 2023 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award for the second consecutive year, two UK Dental Industry Awards for “High Technology Launch of the Year” and “New Product/Service of the Year,” and a Nifty Award for “Favorite Dental AI Company.”
To continue driving the company’s mission, Pearl also announced the expansion of its leadership team in November 2023 with the appointment of Ben Plomion as Chief Operating Officer and Mike Barniv, DDS as Vice President of Clinical Affairs.
About Pearl
Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.
Contacts
Erik Arvidson
Matter Health for Pearl
Pearl@matternow.com