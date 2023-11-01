Pearl and Gamma Tech Partner to Bring AI to Dentists across Australia and New Zealand

Gamma Tech will distribute Pearl’s flagship AI solution, Second Opinion®, to the ANZ dental markets

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Gamma Tech, the leading provider of radiographic services for the Australia and New Zealand dental community, today announced a partnership to distribute Pearl’s AI-powered chairside disease detection software, Second Opinion® to Gamma Tech clients. As the platform’s regional distributor, Gamma Tech will bring high-quality, AI-backed dental care to both patients and dental professionals throughout Australia and New Zealand.





“It’s an exciting opportunity to be the first radiographic service provider to offer Pearl’s technology to the ANZ dental community,” said Makenzie Harris, founder and director of Gamma Tech. “Our partnership with Pearl reflects our belief that safety and regulations go hand-in-hand with the next-generation technology revolutionizing dentistry. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of dental innovation and equipping dental practitioners with the right tools to truly elevate and standardize high-quality patient care.”

As a distributor of Second Opinion®, Gamma Tech is solidifying its commitment to providing practices with the resources they need for their radiographic equipment to function optimally and meet the applicable safety standards. Second Opinion® is the first and only real-time chairside AI software cleared by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to help dentists automatically detect numerous conditions commonly diagnosed in x-rays, including dental caries, bone loss, abscesses, and more. Through advanced computer vision technology, the tool delivers its findings in real-time for patient-facing display, enhancing diagnostic accuracy while also enabling more effective case presentation and patient communication.

“Pearl’s expansion into the Australia and New Zealand market is another monumental development in our international growth,” said John Schwartz, EVP of Business Development. “We look forward to working with Gamma Tech to revolutionize care in Australia and New Zealand through the power of AI-assisted dentistry. By expanding Second Opinion’s reach to this new market, we’re helping dental professionals build a solid foundation for patient care that supports operational efficiency, effective patient education, and optimal oral health outcomes.”

For more information about Pearl’s Second Opinion® platform, visit: www.hellopearl.com/products/second-opinion.

To learn more about how Second Opinion® can benefit your practice in the ANZ region, visit: https://www.gammatech.com.au/pearl-second-opinion-dental-ai.

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.

About Gamma Tech

Gamma Tech is a leading provider of radiographic services for the ANZ dental community, dedicated to bringing next-generation technology to the region. We provide expert radiation safety consulting, mandatory compliance testing/certification, and technical services for our clients and their x-ray equipment. For more information, visit www.gammatech.com.au.

Contacts

Erik Arvidson



Matter Health for Pearl



Pearl@matternow.com