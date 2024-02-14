Pearce Services Announces New CEO

Leading Provider of Engineering and Operations & Maintenance Solutions for Critical Infrastructure Welcomes Michelle Edler as CEO and Elevates Bret Forster to the Board





PASO ROBLES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearce Services, a leading provider of engineering and operations & maintenance solutions for the renewable energy ecosystem, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and telecommunications markets, announced today that Michelle Edler, former Chief Operating Officer of Datavant, will join as CEO. Bret Forster, Pearce’s CEO for the last decade, will elevate to its Board of Directors as part of a planned succession strategy focused on enabling continuity that will allow Pearce to sustain its growth and reputation for safety, quality, and innovation.

The leadership change marks a new chapter for Pearce Services, which has grown significantly over the last decade through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Pearce has transformed from 70 employees providing field maintenance and repair to the telecommunications industry to over 3,000 employees across North America and India, with expanded service offerings that include engineering and renewable energy infrastructure operations and maintenance. Today, Pearce serves the largest and most respected companies in the renewables, electric vehicle charging, and telecom markets. As a Board Member, Forster will remain highly engaged in the company’s strategy and innovation efforts alongside Edler and New Mountain Capital, Pearce’s majority owner.

Michelle Edler is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience leading global businesses in the healthcare and energy industries. Edler was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Datavant, a healthcare data logistics company that enables the secure exchange of health information across the entire healthcare ecosystem, as well as a Director on the Board of Aegion Corporation, the world’s leading provider of water infrastructure rehabilitation products and services. Prior to Datavant, Edler led several businesses at GE, including the Global X-ray and Digital Solutions businesses at GE Healthcare, as well as the Diagnostic and Repair Solutions business for GE Energy. Edler brings a wealth of expertise in building great teams and growing enterprises through a keen focus on driving operational excellence and developing innovative solutions to solve key industry challenges.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished at Pearce Services over the last 10 years. We have built a world-class team, an innovative culture and a differentiated solution platform that bundles technology, data analytics and high-quality service delivery. I am excited to join the Board and continue to support the company’s vision and growth,” said Forster. “I am also thrilled to welcome Michelle as our new CEO. She is an exceptional empathetic leader with a proven track-record of driving profitable growth, operational excellence, and customer loyalty in complex and dynamic markets. She shares our passion for safety, quality, innovation, and commitment, and I am confident that she will lead Pearce Services to the next level.”

“I am excited and honored to join Pearce Services as CEO,” Edler shared. “Pearce Services is a leader in its field, with a stellar reputation for safety and reliability. Pearce Services has a tremendous opportunity to leverage its strengths and capabilities to capture the growing demand for engineering and field services to design, maintain, and upgrade the critical infrastructure powering the North American renewables, EV, and telecom industries. I have been incredibly impressed by the team’s accomplishments to date, and I look forward to working with Bret, the Board, and the entire leadership team to continue delivering unique solutions to our customers’ most critical issues. I am also committed to creating a unique culture for our team, where every employee has the opportunity to learn, grow and make a difference in their career.”

Joe Walker, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital stated, “Pearce has developed a leadership position in some of the fastest-growing market segments in the country. We appreciate the foundation Bret and the team have built, and we are excited to partner with Michelle to continue Pearce’s track record of high customer satisfaction, employee retention and business growth.”

About Pearce Services

Pearce Services is the leading national provider of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for mission-critical infrastructure. Pearce offers innovative, tech-enabled services for renewable energy, electric vehicle (EV), energy storage system, and telecom infrastructure customers. With nationwide 24/7/365 coverage, Pearce deploys its highly-trained technicians safely and efficiently to provide unmatched response times, quality, and consistent service for distributed mission-critical assets. Pearce’s engineering and support teams use sophisticated software, analytics, and detailed safety plans to support our technical experts in the field. Constant innovation and close collaboration with our customers are hallmarks of our service. To learn more about Pearce Services visit www.pearce-services.com.

