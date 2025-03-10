PEAK3 Accelerates Edge Computing With Industrial ATSC 3.0 M.2 Receiver

Next-Generation ATSC 3.0 Technology Enables Reliable, Scalable Data Delivery for Industrial Applications

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PEAK3, an innovator in next-generation broadcast technologies, today announced a crowdfunding campaign for its industrial-grade ATSC 3.0 M.2 receiver, the "PEAKcast3." The device integrates broadcast technology into edge computing systems for industries requiring real-time data delivery at scale.

The PEAKcast3 M.2 receiver features a compact form factor designed for industrial applications while withstanding challenging environments. Its integration capabilities enable efficient data processing at the edge, reducing latency for real-time decision-making.

"Our ATSC 3.0 M.2 receiver, PEAKcast3, is a significant leap forward in industrial data delivery," said Alp Sezen, CEO at PEAK3. "By integrating this technology, industries can achieve unparalleled scalability, ensuring that critical information is delivered efficiently and securely."

Key features include:

Compact M.2 form factor for integration into various industrial devices

Robust design for challenging environments in automotive, manufacturing and critical infrastructure

Edge integration that reduces latency and enhances real-time capabilities

Post-quantum crypto security

Network return path integration

Open API for developers, including Raspberry Pi compatibility

ATSC 3.0 technology merges traditional broadcasting with internet protocol delivery, enabling simultaneous broadcast of data-intensive content to numerous devices without straining networks. This allows businesses to enhance efficiency, ensure reliability and reduce costs by lessening dependence on cellular or broadband networks.

A demonstration video of the technology is available on the project's crowdfunding page at indiegogo.com/project/preview/5f266f11.

About PEAK3:

PEAK3 specializes in integrating ATSC 3.0 with cloud computing and software-defined networking. The company enables enterprises to dynamically rent spectrum for efficient data distribution to edge devices, particularly benefiting industries requiring large-scale software updates. For more information, visit peakthree.io.

