PDMI and IDMI Achieve 2023 Best Employers in Ohio Distinction

POLAND, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pharmacy Data Management, Inc. (PDMI) and Internet Data Management, Inc. (IDMI) have officially been named top employers in Ohio for the third consecutive year.

The sister companies were named to the annual list of the Best Employers in Ohio. Conducted by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business and Crain’s Content Studio-Cleveland, the program identifies and honors those organizations that most benefit the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses. Selections are based on employee surveys evaluating workplace policies, practices, and systems. There are two employer categories: Small/Medium (15 – 249) and Large (250 or more). PDMI was ranked #24 in the Small/Medium category. A total of 60 companies made this year’s list.

“Our team members have helped to shape our culture of inclusion, build a solid foundation for growth, and support our mission of better health, not just for our clients and partners but for our employees,” said Doug Wittenauer, CEO and Founder of both companies. “Our employees have made it possible for us to move forward in our shared purpose to empower individuals and communities toward a healthier future.”

To be considered for Best Employers in Ohio, companies had to participate in a two-part survey process. Over the past few years, the insight provided by these surveys has led the leadership teams to implement several new policies and programs committed to enhancing diversity initiatives and to supporting the individual in their whole-person wellness journey. In 2023 specifically, the company introduced a redefined performance management process focused on self-reflection and a PDMI Partnership Program dedicated to building relationships within the organization.

“Our employees’ insight continually helps us to foster an environment in which we all thrive. Without their willingness to share their thoughts and their dedication to our mission, this recognition would not have been possible,” said Tom Faloon, Chief Operating Officer of PDMI. “We are honored to have received this award, and we are grateful to our employees for their commitment.”

The rankings of the 2023 Best Employers in Ohio were unveiled in a special supplement produced by Crain’s Content Studio-Cleveland and published in Crain’s Cleveland Business on June 12.

Founded in Poland, Ohio, in 1984, PDMI provides technology and other specialized industry solutions for managing health through prescription drug programs for national and regional health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), hospice organizations, 340B and drug manufacturer assistance programs, and healthcare-related industries. Our IT solutions and expertise as well as our long-standing reputation for offering responsive, compassionate, and consistent customer service set us apart from others in the industry. For more information, please visit pdmi.com.

