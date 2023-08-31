PCTEL’s David Adams Named President of Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC) Board of Directors

PCTEL Public Safety Network Testing Expert Takes on Leadership Role in SBC’s Mission of Eliminating In-Building Wireless Dead Zones

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced that David Adams, PCTEL’s Director of Market Development for critical communications test and measurement products, has been named President of the nonprofit Safer Buildings Coalition’s Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2023.





“The Safer Buildings Coalition is delighted to welcome David Adams as the new President of our Board of Directors,” said Chief Alan Perdue (ret.), Executive Director of the Safer Buildings Coalition. “As a longtime Board member and outgoing Vice President, David has been a highly effective advocate for SBC’s core mission of eliminating in-building wireless dead zones. He has worked tirelessly to help the SBC to spread our message to new audiences while providing key technical expertise for educational initiatives included within The Complete ERCES Handbook, which was published earlier this year.”

Mr. Adams added, “The SBC and PCTEL share an important goal: ensuring reliable in-building communications for first responders. There is a lot of work to do to achieve this mission, and thus, I am honored to work with two organizations that are committed to supporting our country’s first responders. I look forward to expanding my leadership role on The Safer Buildings Coalition’s Board of Directors, while continuing my important work at PCTEL developing innovative test and measurement solutions for critical communications.”

David Adams is a leading expert in mobile network service quality and performance management, with a recent focus on public safety and critical communications. He has served on the SBC’s board for three years, most recently as Vice President. At PCTEL, Mr. Adams has spearheaded development of the Company’s public safety testing product line while serving in multiple product management and business development roles. Notably, he managed the design and deployment of PCTEL’s widely adopted, award-winning public safety network testing solution, as well as the SeeHawk™ Monitor network monitoring and radio uplink testing system.

About Safer Buildings Coalition

The Safer Buildings Coalition is the only trade association purpose-built to lead national policy and education for in-building wireless services through serving the public safety, cellular and real estate communities. From its inception before the FCC in February 2012, SBC has been at the forefront advancing ideas, codes and standards to make buildings safer for Public Safety personnel and the public they serve. Coalition members include Public Safety Operations, Radio System Operators, and Fire and Building Code Officials (AHJs); the Wireless Industry Ecosystem; Trade Associations; and Building Operators and other End Users. SBC is an independent, 501(c)4 non-profit organization.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® and SeeHawk are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCTEL, Inc. © 2023 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

PCTEL Company Contact

Suzanne Cafferty



Vice President, Global Marketing



PCTEL, Inc.



(630) 339-2107



public.relations@pctel.com