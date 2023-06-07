PCTEL to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and Fireside Chat with Lake Street Capital Markets

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced that management will participate in a non-deal roadshow and fireside chat sponsored by Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC on Thursday, June 8, 2023. David Neumann, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin McGowan, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM ET and hold one-on-one meetings with investors.

Interested parties can access the webcast and a replay of the fireside chat by contacting your Lake Street Sales Representative.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

