<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire PCTEL to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and Fireside Chat with Lake Street...
Business Wire

PCTEL to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and Fireside Chat with Lake Street Capital Markets

di Business Wire

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced that management will participate in a non-deal roadshow and fireside chat sponsored by Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC on Thursday, June 8, 2023. David Neumann, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin McGowan, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM ET and hold one-on-one meetings with investors.

Interested parties can access the webcast and a replay of the fireside chat by contacting your Lake Street Sales Representative.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2023 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

PCTEL Company Contact
Investor Relations

Lisa Fortuna or Ashley Gruenberg

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

PCTI@alpha-ir.com

Articoli correlati

Rocky Vista University to Expand Innovative Virtual Reality Program to New Montana Campus

Business Wire Business Wire -
BILLINGS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the launch of its third campus in Billings, Montana, Rocky Vista University will expand its partnership...
Continua a leggere

With Uno, the Journey Towards a True Thinking Machine and Auto-Pilot in Cybersecurity Has Begun!

Business Wire Business Wire -
Uno.ai goes GA with industry’s first AI driven security platformPALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uno.ai, the pioneering autonomous security startup announced...
Continua a leggere

Verint Announces Q1 FYE 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue and Diluted EPS Ahead of Guidance Driven by Strong SaaS Revenue Growth with Expanding Gross Margins Differentiated Open Platform...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Rocky Vista University to Expand Innovative Virtual Reality Program to New Montana Campus

Business Wire